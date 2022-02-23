From drag to jazz to opera, The Courant’s arts picks for Feb. 27 through March 5

Broadway, Beatles music and the Beths. Dana Fuchs, Dream Theater and “Die Fledermaus.” There’s a lot of different sounds happening Feb. 27 through March 5 in Connecticut, plus some pretty pictures to look at when the Wadsworth opens its Milton Avery exhibit.

Broadway drag

The drag brunch at Chez Est, 458 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford on Feb. 27 from noon to 3 p.m. is “Brunch in Heels: Babes on Broadway,” hosted by Loosey LaDuca and featuring Amethyst, Miss Frank and Mia E Z’Lay. $10; food is extra. chezest.com .

Jazz ‘Improvisations Now’

Unparalleled jazz improvisor Joe Morris leads an “Improvisations Now” concert with him on guitar, Tyshawn Sorey drumming, trumpeter and flugelhornist Stephen Haynes and vibraphonist Patricia Brennan, Feb. 27 at 2:30 p.m. at Real Art Ways, 56 Arbor St., Hartford. $15, $12 RAW members, $8 students. realartways.org .

‘Die Fledermaus’

The second rescheduled performance of Connecticut Lyric Opera’s “Die Fledermaus,” postponed from January due to COVID, is Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at Trinity-on-Main, 69 Main St, New Britain. trinityonmain.org .

The Beths in the U.S.

The Beths are from Auckland, New Zealand, so if you miss this U.S. tour you might not see them for a while. They’re a global indie pop sensation, responsible for hip fun bouncy albums like Jump Rope Gazers and Future Me Hates Me You can prepare for seeing them at the Space Ballroom, 295 Treadwell St,, Hamden, on Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. by listening to their live album Auckland, New Zealand, 2020. $20-$22. spaceballroom.com .

The music of the Beatles

The title of the concert attraction “It Was 50 Years Ago Today” paraphrases a line from “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart’s Club Band,” but the show taps two other Beatles albums, entirely: “Rubber Soul” and “Revolver.” An all-star band of jack-of-all-rock-trades Todd Rundgren, “Arthur’s Theme” crooner and pianist Christopher Cross, former Chicago bassist and vocalist Jason Scheff and two guys who made records with actual Beatles back in the ‘60s or ‘70s: Joey Molland of Badfinger and Wings guitarist Denny Laine. March 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield. $125-$150. ridgefieldplayhouse.org .

Dana Fuchs

Blues-influenced Southern soul and rock singer Dana Fuchs is at Infinity Hall, 20 Greenwoods Road West, Norfolk March 4 at 8 p.m. You might remember her unique renditions of “Helter Skelter” and “Why Don’t We Do It in the Road” from the Julie Taymor film “Across the Universe.” $28 to $38. infinityhall.com .

Dream Theater

Dream Theater is the answer to all your modern prog rock dreams. The band is returning a venue they’ve played regularly for decades. March 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Oakdale, 95 S. Turnpike Road, Wallingford. $45-$89.50. concerts.livenation.com .

Milton Avery exhibit

The Wadsworth Atheneum’s new Milton Avery exhibit, on view March 5 through June 5 is the first retrospective done of his work in the United States in 30 years — over 60 works to see, from his portraits to his landscape to his abstracts. All colorful and sublimely simple-seeming, of course. 600 Main St., Hartford. Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. $15, $12 seniors, $5 students, free for children and all Hartford residents. thewadsworth.org .

Sugar Butter Flour

The Broadway hit “Waitress” is back on tour, baking pies and mending relationships. March 4 at 8 p.m., March 5 at 2 and 8 p.m., March 6 at 1 and 6:30 p.m. at The Shubert, 247 College St., New Haven. $44-$126. my.shubert.com/2179 .

