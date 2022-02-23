Canton planners consider controversial request for road near Route 44 for unspecified future development

Rock ledge juts out along Route 44 near the defunct LaTrattoria in Canton. Nearby, developer Mark Greenberg wants to level a section of trap rock to create an access route to future development of land in Canton and Simsbury. Don Stacom/Hartford Courant/TNS

The owner of rocky land near the defunct LaTrattoria restaurant on Route 44 in Canton wants a permit to grade part of the property for future development, but so far he isn’t specifying what he proposes to build there.

Property owner Mark Greenberg told Canton planning officials last month that he is considering a Cumberland Farms convenience store on the Canton part of the land, and housing and a restaurant in a much larger Simsbury tract just to the north.

But Greenberg hasn’t submitted any proposals for those ideas.

He’s still encountering resistance from neighbors who successfully turned back his original plan for an electric vehicle showroom and 20-pump gas station.

Greenberg is asking the town for permission to truck away up to more than 2,000 cubic yards of earth and rock from the property. That would grade it enough to accommodate a 60-foot-wide access road linking Route 44 and the Simsbury part of his land — but without any formally declared plan for what to do with it.

Before voting to approve or reject Greenberg’s bid for an excavation permit, the planning and zoning commission is consulting with town attorneys.

In a back-and-forth with commissioners that has grown contentious, Greenberg’s attorney has argued that Canton has full authority to grant his client’s request even when there isn’t a specific development proposal to accompany it.

Commissioners have twice put off a vote while they get further legal guidance.

Greenberg’s plan last year for a 23,000-square-foot EV showroom and Noble gas station with a convenience store and small food shops drew extensive protests from homeowners in Canton, Avon and Simsbury.

Organized under the name Canton Advocates for Responsible Expansion, the opponents forced several prolonged hearings and ultimately succeeded when Canton’s planners rejected the proposal in June.

Among their core complaints was that the plan entailed extensive blasting to flatten the traprock along Route 44 at Canton’s eastern gateway. That would have created about 10,000 dump truck loads of rock and soil.

Greenberg’s current application has come under fire from a smaller number of property owners.

“I’m concerned by the developer’s refusal to state the intended use of the proposed grading and access road. They claim that use is irrelevant but our own town regulations represent our town character, our values, our health, our well-being. This development in my perspective threatens all of those,” resident Hayley Colding said.

Colding, president of the Connecticut Botanical Society, said destroying the trap rock ridges on the site would damage numerous species and “mar a beloved and ecologically important resource ...”

He said the impacts of demolishing the natural rock area would “extend in every direction.”

David Sinish, of Dyer Avenue, agreed, warning that any damage to the property could never be restored in quite the same way. He said authorizing the access route and grading makes no sense without a site plan and proposal.

“If we don’t know the whole plan how can you possibly approve any part of it?” he asked.

But in a written report, Kevin Solli, Greenberg’s engineering consultant, concluded otherwise.

“The proposed application will not have any adverse impacts to historic or unique environmental resources on-site or in the immediate vicinity,” Solli wrote. “Although the property does contain a heavily wooded trap rock ridge, the proposed earthwork activities requested under this application will have a minimal impact on the scenic character of the area, as any rock blasting will be contained to the 60-foot wide access road proposed to connect Route 44 to the rear of the property.

“The majority of the trap rock ridge along Route 44 will remain untouched as part of this application.”

Canton’s planning and zoning commission has been reviewing his request with the its attorney.

Canton has already approved a new restaurant for the site of LaTrattoria, which closed years ago and is awaiting demolition. That property is alongside Greenberg’s.

