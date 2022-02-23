Fire Shuts Down Alpargatas Footwear Factory in Brazil
Click here to read the full article.
A Monday fire shuts down a Brazilian footwear factory owned by Algarpatas, which recently bought a stake in Rothy’s of San Francisco.This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal
- 3 Dead, 40 Injured in Bangladesh Footwear Factory Fire
- Five Die, Six Injured in Istanbul Textiles Factory Fire
- Inside Rothy's $1 Billion Valuation
Comments / 0