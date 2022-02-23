Kate Garraway admits she’s ‘terribly lonely’ as she cares for Derek

Kate Garraway has admitted she gets “terribly lonely” while caring for her husband Derek Draper , after he was struck down with coronavirus in March 2020

The Good Morning Britain host, 54, was praised for her “patience and strength” in Caring For Derek - an intimate documentary which aired on ITV last night.

Draper was put into an induced coma by doctors when he initially contracted the virus, and even now Garraway said he “would die” if left unaided for three days without expert care.

This is the second documentary about the couple’s ordeal, as Garraway continues to speak openly about her husband’s long recovery since he left hospital 374 days after being admitted.

Visibly emotional, she said: “People are really kind and say I’m an inspiration but I’m really struggling - and I think it’s important for people to know that, cos I’m sure they’re struggling in their life too in whatever way.

“I think one of the worst things is the terrible loneliness... from having him here but not here. It’s really indescribable. It’s just so hard. I can sort of see him, but he’s absent - and you just feel very much on your own, all the time.”

Garraway also confessed: “I still hope we’ll have a happy ending, but ultimately it just feels unsustainable.”

During the documentary, psychologist Jo Hemmings wrote on Twitter: “And what is most wonderful of all is that @kategarraway allows her husband to retain his dignity in the darkest of times. Her humility and kindness is just awe inspiring.”

One viewer said: “What a beautiful family you have. I’m smiling and crying watching you all this evening. Thank you for sharing and allowing your journey to support others. Wishing you all a world of love and best wishes xxx.”

One particularly moving clip saw Draper celebrate his birthday at home with his loved ones.

The couple’s 15-year-old daughter Darcey shared her pride that her dad has “survived it”, adding that: “The relationship is the same. You can see the love.”

When his teenage daughter presented him with a birthday card, the father-of-two could not hold back the tears as he wrapped his arms around her lovingly.

Colleague Ben Shephard was there to support Garraway through the filming, and she confessed to him: “Over the past month, the light has gone out of his eyes a bit. I feel like he is frustrated - not just frustrated but he’s disappearing.”

The film reveals the “vast amounts” Garraway needs to do in order to care for her husband, which includes endless piles of laundry as he has to have his bed linen changed seven times a day.

She said: “This is all of our laundry, this pile here and all of this now is Derek’s laundry just from today. The bedding is vast, there’s a vast amount to do.

Garraway continued: “So I just constantly ship it through. I think it’s a symbol of how everything is scaled up by a 100.”

Another emotional scene shows Draper hugging his son Billy, 12, for the first time.

During an appearance on Tuesday morning’s episode of Good Morning Britain, Garraway discussed the extraordinary moment that he first moved his arm, explaining how he was able to activate a movement prompted by emotion - and how she burst into tears when she saw the footage.

The TV star also revealed how Draper sleeps between 16 and 20 hours a day, whilst she survives on just a quarter of this.

She previously told The Telegraph that she stays by Draper’s bedside all night in case he wakes up.

She said: “It’s tempting when he drops off to use the time to prepare for work or do the mountains of washing caring for him creates or prepare the feed for his tube.

“But I have to remind myself that it’s just as important to sit with him, so that he can feel my presence and I’ll be there when he wakes, even for just 10 minutes at a time.”