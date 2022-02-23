ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For the love of soccer: Local families devoted to youth programs

By Amy Wenk
 1 day ago
Buckhead resident Massee Shula with his nephew, Anton Hundley, during a practice of SSA Northside. (Isadora Pennington)

On a crisp but sunny February afternoon, Buckhead resident Massee Shula was working on footwork drills with his nephew, Anton Hundley.

It was the first day of spring soccer practice for the Boys U8 team of SSA Northside, the Buckhead-based branch of the Southern Soccer Academy. Parents and relatives were invited to participate in the practice held at the Galloway Athletic Complex off Defoors Ferry Road.

“My sister has three boys, so we have to split up the time,” Massee said. “I’ve got the Tuesdays.”

In addition to practices twice a week, Massee said players have weekend tournaments that can take four to six hours depending on the location, such as Kennesaw, Alpharetta or even Buford. “We’ve driven as far as 45 minutes to get to some of these tournaments,” he said.

But, Massee said, it’s worth it. “It really is a family affair. We all just take a lot of great joy from it.”

His comments underscore the commitment many local families make to youth soccer. The average player spends 10.8 hours a week playing the sport, according to a 2019 study from Project Play, an initiative of the Aspen Institute Sports & Society Program. And parents shell out an average $537 per year for youth soccer programs, said the study.

“It can be a little tricky with trying to juggle other children’s schedules, work schedules,” said Buckhead resident Lawren Hutchison, whose son Jackson, 7, attends Morris Brandon Elementary School and plays soccer at SSA. She has two other children who play sports, too. “It’s a lot, but he loves it so much.”

Buckhead resident Christian Khalil said he and his 6-year-old son, Kayan, may spend 15 to 20 hours a week on soccer. “He loves it,” Khalil said during the recent SSA practice. “I love it. I want him to do well. It’s our thing as a father and son.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hcfRj_0eMXeCVo00
Buckhead resident Christian Khalil and his son, Kayan. (Isadora Pennington)

In addition to SSA Northside, there are a variety of clubs in metro Atlanta. That includes Buckhead’s popular Tophat Soccer Club. It offers girls soccer programs, with practice fields off Fairfield Road in Buckhead.

There’s also NASA Tophat, where the competitive high-level players graduate to, said Executive Director Dave Smith. It offers both boys and girls programs, recreational and competitive.

Inter Atlanta FC offers programs spanning U4 to U19. Its practice fields are off Arizona Ave near Kirkwood.

And the Atlanta Concorde Fire Soccer Club fields more than 1,000 players in age groups from U6 to U19. Its home fields are on Ashford-Dunwoody Road, next to Marist School.

Families shared the many benefits that soccer offers their kids.

“It provides discipline, and it provides an outlet for lots of energy,” Hutchinson said. Massee said the young soccer players learn about teamwork and collaboration.

And for both parents and kids, it provides a network of friends.

“It’s a way to make friends, especially for us having moved into the country,” said Khalil, who moved his family to Atlanta from Lebanon about a year and a half ago.

“It’s an immediate community,” added Buckhead resident Lawton Bloom, whose 12-year-old daughter Anna plays at Concorde and 15-year-old daughter Eloisa plays at Tophat. The family had moved from Manhattan two years ago.

“My kids love it,” Bloom said, adding they’ve traveled as far as Raleigh and Charleston for tournaments. “It is a lot, but it’s quality time with them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCPAS_0eMXeCVo00
A February practice of SSA Northside, held at the Galloway Athletic Complex off Defoors Ferry Road. (Isadora Pennington)

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

James Beard Foundation Award semifinalists include Atlanta chefs, restaurants

The James Beard Foundation has named its 2022 award semifinalists for best chefs, restaurants, and more. The awards return after a two-year pandemic hiatus, where the culinary organization updated its policies and procedures to be more inclusive and transparent about its nomination and voting process. Finalists will be announced on March 16 and winners announced in […] The post James Beard Foundation Award semifinalists include Atlanta chefs, restaurants appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: MARTA Reach launch; Peace Week ATL; Midtown High auction

MARTA and Georgia Tech are hosting a launch event for MARTA Reach on Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. at Harrison Square, 675 Cherry St., on the Tech campus. MARTA Reach is a six-month pilot research project with Georgia Tech to test an app-based, multimodal rideshare service designed to connect riders to MARTA bus and rail and […] The post News Briefs: MARTA Reach launch; Peace Week ATL; Midtown High auction appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody Idol to hold auditions in March￼

You could be the next Dunwoody Idol.  The annual singing competition will hold auditions at the Donald Bannister Farm on March 13 from 2-4 p.m. The farm is located at 4831 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.  The competition is hosted by the Dunwoody Preservation Trust, an organization dedicated to preserving the city’s history, and is held in […] The post Dunwoody Idol to hold auditions in March￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

In conversation with Brookhaven photographer Branden May￼

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people have quit their jobs and changed careers – including Branden May.  May worked at a small tech company up until August of last year. He quit in part to better spend time with his family and take care of his son, who was diagnosed with autism, but […] The post In conversation with Brookhaven photographer Branden May￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: Small business grants; MARTA track work; B&N closing at Edgewood

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has relaunched the Resurgence Grant Fund, a program created in 2020 to help Atlanta’s small businesses recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Small businesses and nonprofits can apply for up to $40,000 to reimburse the costs of business interruptions due to COVID-19. The funds can be used for any pandemic-related […] The post News Briefs: Small business grants; MARTA track work; B&N closing at Edgewood appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

MJCCA to put on “Mamma Mia!” after two year delay ￼

A Jewish community center in Dunwoody is set to put on a full-scale production of “Mamma Mia!” from March 3-13, two years after the originally scheduled production.  The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, located at 5342 Tilly Mill Road, will put on the production through Jerry’s Habima Theatre, according to a press release. Jerry’s […] The post MJCCA to put on “Mamma Mia!” after two year delay ￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Riverwood senior wins third place in North Fulton exhibition

Claire Compton, a senior at Riverwood International Charter School, took third place for her visual artwork in the 2022 North Fulton High School Exhibition. Compton’s third place win earned a $75 cash prize for “Bite,”  a complicated clay piece crafted by hand, a school spokesperson said. Riverwood art teacher Heather Meyer selected Compton’s piece “Bite” […] The post Riverwood senior wins third place in North Fulton exhibition appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ROSWELL, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta Business Chronicle moving from Buckhead to Old Fourth Ward

A top Atlanta business publication is trading Peachtree Road for the Atlanta BeltLine. Atlanta Business Chronicle is relocating to the Southern Dairies office complex, located across from Ponce City Market and in walking distance to the Eastside Trail in Old Fourth Ward. The publication made the announcement in a January edition. The Chronicle has been […] The post Atlanta Business Chronicle moving from Buckhead to Old Fourth Ward appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

