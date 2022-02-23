Scoreboard roundup — 2/22/22

A look at the upcoming weekend around the Big Ten Conference:. No. 13 Wisconsin at Rutgers, Saturday. The Badgers (22-5, 13-4) must avenge their Feb. 12 loss to the Scarlet Knights to set up a Tuesday home game against No. 4 Purdue that could decide the top seed in the conference tournament. Rutgers (16-11, 10-7) really could use a win here to help its NCAA Tournament chances. The Scarlet Knights are no lock for a bid and are coming off consecutive losses. Rutgers’ 73-65 victory over Wisconsin two weeks ago came during its stretch of four straight wins against ranked opponents. The Knights held Johnny Davis to 11 points and Brad Davison to 1-for-9 shooting on 3-pointers. Wisconsin will enter this game off three straight wins since that loss.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO