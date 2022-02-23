Central Florida's transportation challenges

A trial is underway in Florida over the state’s recently enacted voting laws, and the results could have a major impact on this year’s elections and beyond. Last year, Florida became one of many states that passed restrictive voting laws after the 2020 election, as well as other regulations targeting Black and minority citizens. The new law puts additional restrictions on requesting mail-in ballots, limits the numbers and hours of operation of early voting drop boxes and limits the ability of private citizens, nongovernmental organizations and even local or county government officials to assist with voting or resolve disputes. Because of the negative impact, these changes will likely have on voter participation, the Brennan Center for Justice described Senate Bill 90 as a “sweeping voter suppression law.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO