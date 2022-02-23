ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

How to Perfectly Clean Your Air Fryer

By Alina Bradford, Dan Avery
CNET
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAir fryers are the countertop appliance of the moment, using extremely hot circulating air to quickly roast food. While there's little or no oil used, the results can be crispy and delicious. But spills and drips can still leave a sticky or caked-on mess. Here's how to clean your...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
hunker.com

This Costco Air Fryer Is Now on Sale

If you haven't yet hopped on the air fryer bandwagon, now might be the perfect time. According to @costcodeals on Instagram, the warehouse chain is currently having a sale on one of its digital air fryers. The item is the Cuisinart Digital AirFryer Toaster Oven, which is normally $199.99. Now,...
SHOPPING
The Daily South

6 Foods You Should Never Cook in Your Air Fryer

Ahh the trusty air fryer. It might be the latest addition to your kitchen appliance lineup, one that you're quite unsure how you ever lived without. For whipping up crispy Brussels sprouts to taking your kids' frozen chicken nuggets to new (almost gourmet) heights, there's nothing this little egg can't handle. Or is there? Turns out, there are a few things that are better left for other preparation methods. Whether you should skip the air fryer due to mess, uneven cooking, or just the plain-old fact that there are better or more efficient ways to cook said item, the air fryer isn't the one-and-done appliance you might have thought it was. (Though, rest assured, it certainly deserves its place in your coveted kitchen cabinet lineup.)
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Fryer#Tap Water#Newspapers
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Shocked at How Much Better Their Coffee Tastes After Using This $10 Keurig Cleaning Hack

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing we dread more than cleaning our coffee machines. It can honestly be a pretty grimy, tedious, time-consuming chore. But what if we told you there’s a way to clean your Keurig without getting your hands dirty or reeking of vinegar?  These miraculous K-cups do all the cleaning for you. They’re filled with Quick & Clean’s own cleaning formula to scrub away old coffee grinds or calcium deposits on your machine. We’re all familiar with that not-so-appealing taste of dirty...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Family Handyman

This Is How Much Gas You Should Keep in Your Tank

Nothing is more annoying when you’re ready to hit the road than realizing you need gas. Between the time it takes to fill up, the cost and the general inconvenience, you might wonder whether you can cruise a little longer without stopping. A better question is whether there’s actually...
TRAFFIC
shefinds

The Collagen-Rich Food You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Better Skin Elasticity

Collagen is the necessary protein responsible for skin elasticity, stretchiness and healthy joints. As we age, our skin loses its firmness, so seeking collagen from an outside source like in specific foods and supplements is a great step to add to your anti-aging skincare regimen! We spoke with dermatologist Dr. Lilliana Ramírez García, M.D. of Nava MD and learned about the many benefits of one collagen-boosting fruit that can easily be eaten by itself every day, in smoothies, in oatmeal and other ways. Read on for the endless possibilities of this multi-faceted food.
SKIN CARE
WLOS.com

Expect these 7 popular grocery items to jump in price

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - These seven groceries may have a spike in their prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported grocery prices rose 6.5% in 2021, the largest increase in over 10 years. While some people may not see an increase in price depending on their preferred grocery store, others could see an increase of some common items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Give You 20 Free Chicken McNuggets All Weekend

The Super Bowl spread—food, not the betting line—is just as important, probably more important, than the commercials or the Puppy Bowl. It might even be more important than the game unless you're from Cincinnati or Los Angeles. (Or if you're from St. Louis and actively cheering against those turncoats.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
NUTRITION
Popculture

KFC Offering Huge Chicken-Filled Combo Meal

KFC is giving fans a way to enjoy more of their favorite menu items at a cheaper price. Colonel Sanders has worked hard to introduce for a limited time only two new meal bundles – a new Sandwiches and Tenders Meal and new Sandwiches and Sides bundle – that will have fans scoring enough food to feed the entire family.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy