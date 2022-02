In one of the most competitive legislative districts in the state, two Democrats with deep community ties prepare to face off in June, while a state senator whose new address puts him inside the redrawn district’s lines is hoping to sway voters to the Republican side. This is Senate District 11, which contains the diverse […] The post Three candidates face off in one of Colorado’s most competitive legislative districts appeared first on Colorado Newsline.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO