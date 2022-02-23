ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Reveals She's In The Process Of Buying A New Home, The Singer Feels It's 'Time For A Change'

By Aisling O'Connor
 2 days ago

Britney Spears is looking for a fresh start.

The Princess of Pop is making it clear she's ready to put her past behind her, as she spilled to her 39.7 million Instagram followers that she's looking for a change of scenery.

On Tuesday, February 22, the blonde beauty posted two videos to Instagram of the view from her bedroom in her current home. While describing the view of her stunning backyard with a pool that is surrounded by hills as "spectacular," Britney explained why she's ready to kiss it all goodbye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6jpW_0eMXcRij00
Source: MEGA

"I’ve lived in this house for 7 years and I’m in the process of buying a new home 🏡 … it’s time for change !!!!" she captioned her clips. "I’ve been pretty modest about the home I live in now !!!! I know you guys have seen me dance in my living room …. but honestly I have 3 living rooms 😂🤷🏼‍♀️😜 !!!!"

"Maybe one day I’ll give you guys a tour but until then here’s the pink sky 💋💋💋 !!!" Spears concluded.

The blonde babe didn't share any more details about where she will be moving or when she plans on leaving her current home. And while it seems Spears is ready to let go of her past, OK! learned she recently signed a $15 million book deal with Simon & Schuster that will dive into her career, chaotic Hollywood life and the drama with her family.

Spears' major life plans come months after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, two months after her father, Jamie Spears, was terminated from his role as the conservator of her estate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L8tM7_0eMXcRij00
Source: MEGA

As reported by OK!, insiders previously revealed the "Toxic" singer and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, were hoping to buy a home together. Spears apparently wants out of her current abode because there are too many bad memories associated with it.

Asghari and Spears have been linked since 2016. The handsome hunk popped the question in September 2021, months after the "Lucky" songstress told the court she was not allowed to get married nor have a baby while she was in her controversial conservatorship.

The couple didn't waste any time on taking the next step in their relationship after their engagement, as they were spotted in October looking at a $1.6 million Hidden Hills mansion put on the market by Jeffree Star, per The Sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LXgT3_0eMXcRij00
Source: MEGA

In July, an OK! insider revealed the Crossroads alum is "eager to move on and begin a new life with Sam." She is said to be looking forward to getting hitched and having a baby with the actor.

Spears shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

