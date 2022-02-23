Photo of the Day: February 23, 2022

Garth Brooks is set to return to Nissan Stadium on April 16th at 7 pm. “It’s great to have Garth Brooks back at Nissan Stadium,” said Burke Nihill, Tennessee Titans President and CEO in a release. “Not only is he the No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, but he also does amazing things for our community, and we couldn’t be more proud to bring him back home to Nashville for what’s sure to be an electric show.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO