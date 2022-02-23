ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Photo of the Day: February 23, 2022

By Donna Vissman
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from...

Williamson Source

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville/121 4th Ave South, Nashville. Nashville Predators will host Bridgestone Winter Park in the City of Nashville’s Walk of Fame Park from Feb....
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Morning Source – Nashville Home + Remodeling Expo

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Tami Baliey from the Nashville Home + Remodeling Expo this weekend at Music City Center. This weekend, you can find everything you need for your next home project from flooring to furniture. Leipers Fork Distillery will be on hand for a happy hour event. You can save money by purchasing your ticket online.
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Garth Brooks Brings Stadium Tour to Nashville

Garth Brooks is set to return to Nissan Stadium on April 16th at 7 pm. “It’s great to have Garth Brooks back at Nissan Stadium,” said Burke Nihill, Tennessee Titans President and CEO in a release. “Not only is he the No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, but he also does amazing things for our community, and we couldn’t be more proud to bring him back home to Nashville for what’s sure to be an electric show.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Axe Throwing Venue Sticks & Stones Axe Company Opens in Franklin

The trend of axe throwing has finally made it to Williamson County. Sticks & Stones Axe Company opened on February 10th at 615 Bakers Bridge Road in Franklin. Owners Zach and Pam, Maury County residents, held professional careers that started out in public service. Zach served seven years in the military before becoming a firefighter, and Pam was a 911 emergency dispatcher for 15 years.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Today’s Top Stories: February 22, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 22, 2022. 116 Local Places to Celebrate National Margarita Day. Today, Feb 22, is National Margarita Day! When it comes to a margarita, it’s consistently been named one of the most popular cocktails. Read More. 2Mediterranean Eatery Pita Way...
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Jason Max Ferdinand Singers Set to Visit MTSU Feb. 26 for Free Choral Concert

A renowned American choral ensemble, guided in part by a Grammy-winning Middle Tennessee State University music professor, is making Murfreesboro a high-priority performance stop during Black History Month. The Jason Max Ferdinand Singers, a Cincinnati-based group comprising vocalists from across the nation, are set for a Saturday, Feb. 26, concert...
Williamson Source

Mediterranean Eatery Pita Way to Open in Franklin

Mediterranean restaurant, Pita Way, will open next to Dunkin at 500 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin. Pita Way has a sign roadside as well as on the door as the site is under construction. The restaurant was founded by Brandon Bahoura back in 2010 inspired by his family’s meals he experienced in childhood.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Barcelona Inspired Tapas Bar Opens at Fifth + Broadway

The much anticipated Spanish tapas bar, Boqueria, opened its doors at Nashville’s bustling Fifth + Broadway (5005 Broadway) location on February 21. Influenced by the buzzy atmosphere and delicious food of Barcelona, the 150-seat restaurant celebrates the vibrant communal spirit of tapas and small plates inspired by the season’s best produce. With deep roots in Washington D.C., Chicago and New York, Boqueria has build a reputation as a go-to destination for friends, family, and co-workers to connect over the sharing spirit of Spanish cuisine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Williamson Source

It’s Here – The Cheesiest Event Nashville Has Ever Seen

The Nashville Mac and Cheese Festival is coming to Horizon Park in Nashville – Don’t Miss If You’re Cheeesay!. Top Chefs, Food Trucks and Food Vendors Serving up the World’s Most Amazing (and Cheesiest!) Dish – America’s Own Mac and Cheese! More than just a Food Festival, we’ll also have an amazing selection of Craft Beers, wines and ciders to sample. You’ll get:
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Fundraising Campaign Launched for Franklin’s First Inclusive Playground

The City of Franklin, Friends of Franklin Parks, Franklin Tomorrow, and a host of partners have announced a fundraising campaign for a long-needed addition to the community’s parks system — Franklin’s first inclusive playground. The project, named Ellie G’s Dreamworld, includes three acres of walking trails, play structures for children of varying abilities, and ADA-accessible amenities.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club Promotes Scholarship Opportunity

The GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club, in collaboration with the GFWC of Tennessee, is pleased to promote a scholarship opportunity. The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is an international organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. The Tennessee Federation awards scholarships of $1,000 to deserving students in Tennessee. Candidates must be planning to attend or currently be enrolled in a Tennessee college or university.
SPRING HILL, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

