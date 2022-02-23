Person in critical condition after shooting in south Charlotte neighborhood, police say

CHARLOTTE — Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said one person had died. Police have since said they released that information in error and they cannot confirm anyone has died.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition in a south Charlotte neighborhood Wednesday morning, they said.

Officers said they were called to on Annlin Avenue off of Scaleybark Road just before 3 a.m.

Channel 9 was in the neighborhood at about 4 a.m. and saw officers spread out on the street in front of a home on Annlin Avenue.

Nearby resident Mike Boehm said he slept through the sound of gunfire on his street.

He woke up to police in his normally quiet neighborhood.

“Honestly, it was mayhem up and down the street,” Boehm said.

Paramedics said a male was taken to the emergency room after the shooting. Police told a Channel 9 crew at the scene that he is in critical condition.

There was no information immediately available about what happened but Channel 9 has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

