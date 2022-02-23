ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Why the Russia-Ukraine Conflict Could Cause Another Cryptocurrency Crash

By Keith Speights
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Cryptocurrency markets basically crashed between last November and January of this year. Even several of the biggest cryptocurrencies based on market cap plunged more than 40%.

The worst might have seemed to be over headed into this month as many digital tokens bounced back. But geopolitical concerns caused the rebound to come to a screeching halt. Here's why the Russia-Ukraine conflict could cause another cryptocurrency crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23C5ga_0eMXbakb00

Image source: Getty Images.

A game of risk

At first glance, it might seem that the situation with Russia and Ukraine has nothing to do whatsoever with cryptocurrencies. After all, most digital tokens wouldn't experience any direct problems if the conflict worsens.

However, when the overall environment appears to become overly risky, many investors prefer to move their money into assets that offer more stability and safety. This is sometimes referred to as the "risk-off" trade.

A risk-off scenario began to unfold in late 2021 even before the escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. It's why both growth stocks and cryptocurrencies fell significantly in recent months.

But the prospects of a conflict that escalates beyond words would likely especially make investors jittery. The potential aftermath of economic sanctions and increased global tension won't help matters either.

Different levels of crypto pain

Not every cryptocurrency will cause the same level of pain for investors in a full-blown risk-off market. For example, the most well-known and most widely used cryptocurrencies probably wouldn't decline nearly as much as others.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) would likely hold up better than many digital tokens. They're the two largest cryptocurrencies based on market cap. With Ethereum's blockchain used widely to support smart contracts , its real-world utility could provide a cushion to some extent.

The most popular meme coins such as Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) probably wouldn't fare as well as Bitcoin and Ether would. However, less well-known meme coins could get hit even harder.

Are there any cryptocurrencies that seem likely to weather the storm relatively well? Actually, yes. Stablecoins are pegged to fiat currencies. By design, they're intended to have relatively stable prices (hence the name).

The price of Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) , for example, has barely moved in recent months while Bitcoin, Ether, and Shiba Inu have tanked. Tether is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that's tied to the U.S. dollar.

However, even stablecoins aren't completely insulated from risks. Tether has come under fire in the past (and seen its price fall significantly) because of concerns about its balance sheet and claims that its digital coins are fully backed by U.S. dollar reserves.

Learning from the past

There are some important things that investors can learn from risk-off environments of the past. For one thing, they don't last forever. They can also present tremendous buying opportunities for assets that are well-positioned to come back strongly.

Different investors will probably have wildly different opinions about which cryptocurrencies are most likely to bounce back the most once the crisis is over. A good case could be made, though, that the cryptocurrencies with catalysts on the way should be in the best shape.

Ethereum, for example, is slated for a continuation of its major upgrade formerly known as Ethereum 2.0 this year. Shiba Inu investors anxiously await the launch of the Shibarium layer-2 solution.

It's also worth noting that some crises never actually materialize. Perhaps that could happen in this case. The stakes are high -- and not just for cryptocurrency investors.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bitcoin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Cryptocurrency#Cryptocurrencies#Btc
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Seekingalpha.com

Fighting Inflation: 5 Things To Buy Now Before Prices Go Up

A list of tried-and-true inflationary protective assets. During times of high inflation, consumer goods, investments, real estate, and fuel prices can increase significantly. The increase in the cost of living expenses is a symptom of inflation - the expansion of the money supply within our economy. Inflation can deplete your wealth, leading many people to look for alternative options to hedge against it.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin ready to talk with NATO; says some Russian troops leaving Ukraine border

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that he’s ready to discuss Russia’s security concerns with the U.S. and NATO, and has agreed to pull some Russian troops away from Ukraine. Ahead of his remarks, the Russian military announced some of the units positioned near Ukraine are returning to their home bases.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Fortune

The U.S. threatened a chip blockade if Russia invaded Ukraine. Now Biden must weigh the pros—and cons—of following through

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Early Thursday morning, Russia President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, sending troops across the border into Ukraine and shelling Ukrainian territory. The U.S. had already imposed economic sanctions on Russian businesses and leaders to deter Putin from escalating the conflict. Now that Russia has invaded Ukraine, the U.S. could unleash another round of punishment against Russia and Putin by blocking the country from accessing semiconductors made with U.S. technology.
U.S. POLITICS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
165K+
Followers
80K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy