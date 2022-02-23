ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What I'm Watching During Block's Q4 Earnings

By Jose Najarro
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Block (NYSE: SQ) , formerly known as Square, has dropped over 60% from its all-time highs. Today's video focuses on Block's upcoming earnings, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 24 after the market closes, what investors should keep their eyes on during the report, and recent news impacting the company. Here are some highlights from the video.

  1. The earnings are expected to cover the months of October to the end of December, which is the prime holiday season. The holiday season bodes well for a company like Block, which focuses on both the seller and the buyer ecosystem.
  2. Gross profit will be one of the metrics I will keep a close eye on this quarter. The previous quarter Block saw strong year-over-year gross profit growth, but unfortunately there was no sequential growth. With this quarter taking place during the holiday season, many investors might expect yearly and quarterly growth. Block's stock price can experience substantial volatility swings if it does not meet investors' expectations.
  3. On Jan. 31, Block acquired Afterpay, the buy now, pay later (BNPL) service. Block has already begun to integrate both platforms, and sellers in the U.S. and Australia can use the BNPL functionalities on their e-commerce stores.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Feb. 22, 2022. The video was published on Feb. 22, 2022.


10 stocks we like better than Block, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Block, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022


Jose Najarro owns Block, Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Block, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bnpl#Block Inc#Motley Fool Stock Advisor
Seekingalpha.com

Fighting Inflation: 5 Things To Buy Now Before Prices Go Up

A list of tried-and-true inflationary protective assets. During times of high inflation, consumer goods, investments, real estate, and fuel prices can increase significantly. The increase in the cost of living expenses is a symptom of inflation - the expansion of the money supply within our economy. Inflation can deplete your wealth, leading many people to look for alternative options to hedge against it.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: This Growth Stock Could Skyrocket 260% (or More), Says Wall Street

Investors should never rely solely on an analyst’s price target when picking stocks. Riskified leans on artificial intelligence to reduce false declines and other fraud-related expenses. After missing third-quarter earnings estimates, Riskified stock trades 81% below its high. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is a fintech company that uses artificial intelligence to...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

2 Stocks I'm Watching In February - Dividend Stocks To Buy

The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly changing, the stock market is prone to large positive and negative swings. The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tech stock investors have had a rough three...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why You Could Retire Rich With This Restaurant Stock

Pizza is a simple product and industry, which Domino's has come to dominate. The company becomes increasingly profitable over time and keeps buying back stock. Its small size and room for store count growth should generate solid future returns for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
LIFESTYLE
Coinspeaker

HD Stock Drops 8.85%, Home Depot Reports Q4 and 2021 Results that Fell Short of Wall Street’s Expectations

During the fourth quarter, Home Depot reported earnings of $3.21 per share and announced a 15% dividend increase. The stock of the home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) fell as much as 8.6 percent on Tuesday. However, the broader market recorded a sell-off yesterday. Nevertheless, the company reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 that somehow fell short of analysts’ expectations.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
165K+
Followers
80K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy