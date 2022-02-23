ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Wheeling couple delivers smallest ‘miracle’ baby ever in Tennessee hospital

By Stephanie Grindley
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kt88O_0eMXbQsD00

WHEELING, W.Va. & CHATTANOOGA, TN ( WTRF ) — Born 13 weeks early, baby Levi was brought into the world at 0.6 of a pound; the smallest baby to ever be admitted into the NICU at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Levi James Harvey was born into the world by emergency C-Section. It was on week 25 that doctors discovered Rachel’s amniotic fluid was low.

Damon, a former Linsly music teacher, and Rachel Harvey left their new home in Georgia and were rushed to the high-risk pregnancy unit in Chattanooga. There they anxiously wrote on Facebook, for the first time the name of their baby. It was the first of many posts that asked their Wheeling friends to pray for God to intervene.

“His name means harmonious. And we were praying he would work harmoniously with my placenta, which was not functioning like it should.”

Rachel Harvey, Mom

Two weeks were bought, and it was time. Doctors told Rachel for Levi’s viability to survive, he must be one pound/450 grams.

“And when they delivered him, they were shocked,” said Rachel. “He was only 290 grams which is about 10 ounces, which is about .6 pounds.”

His gestational growth was only about 21 weeks. That is the smallest ever in Erlanger Hospital.

“I remember one of the first days, the doctors told me there were like a million boxes we didn’t know Levi would be able to check off, and right now he’s checking them all off.”

Damon Harvey, Dad

On his short journey, so far, Levi has overcome what some would say is the impossible. His parents call them miracles.

According to theologians, a miracle is an event that defies natural law with divine agency at the helm.

“His oxygen needs went from 30 percent to 100 percent. And they only thing that changed is I prayed for him, and I put my hands on him and I prayed in Jesus’ name. And his oxygen needs went back down to 30 percent.”

Rachel Harvey

All of this begs a very difficult question: Why Levi? Why now? Why this hard, hard battle?

“One of the promises I think that we have,” replied Damon “Is that all of this would happen so the work of God would be displayed on his life.”

And not to mention, Dean, 3, has yet to meet his very little bro.

“Scripture that says: How good it is when brothers dwell in unity. And we know Dean is so excited to be a big brother. And we’re like; they can’t dwell together in unity unless Levi comes home. So, he’s coming home.”

Damon Harvey, Dad

The Harveys have nothing but full hearts. They are thankful for the huge team at the hospital and even the prayerful strangers in churches they do not know.

The next major hurdle will be the lungs, as doctors will attempt to remove Levi’s breathing tube.

The Harvey’s ask only for one thing: Pray, pray for the lungs to grow.

“I’m a big brother, dad,” exclaimed Dean.

The day this story aired was February 23; Levi’s slated due date. He has spent 80 plus days out of the womb and each day another day the Harveys say to God be the glory.

There is a GoFundMe for the Harveys who continue to face compiling hospital bills and stay costs. If you would like to help, head here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 75

charlotte anderson
1d ago

you can't look at this baby and not see a miracle from God. I pray for the baby to continue to grow God sure has a plan for you, and I also pray for the non believer that Jesus opens your eyes before it to late.

Reply(5)
18
Stella Mozo
1d ago

The Dr.said he would have to weigh a pound to survive BUT yet he weighed less and still survived .There is your evidence that God is Real!!

Reply(1)
19
Chasidy Noel
1d ago

Praying for that baby boy and his family. My niece had her twins I think at 27 weeks, I can’t remember, but they were 1lb a piece and they are healthy 5 year old now. Miracles happen everyday.

Reply(2)
10
Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio schools wearing blue on Friday to honor Sheriff Fred Abdalla

Local Ohio schools will be honoring Sheriff Fred Abdalla by wearing blue at school on Friday. It started with Toronto City School’s and then Edison Local School’s along with the Buckeye Local School District all agreeing to wear blue on Friday to honor Sheriff Abdalla. Abdalla died  on Monday, February 21 at the Valley Hospice […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
Wheeling, WV
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Rachel, WV
State
Georgia State
City
Harvey, WV
Chattanooga, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
Wheeling, WV
Society
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

Weirton Fire Department swears in two new firefighters

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Weirton Fire Department has two new Firefighters. Jordan Brueck and Aspen Carroll were sworn in Thursday, in front of family, friends and fellow first responders. They are both third generation fire fighters and say they are ready to serve the people of Weirton. “Being a third generation firefighter does feel great, I […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Hometown Heroes: Becky Agostini

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – At Harrison Central, they do things “The Huskies Way”.  It’s about more than what students learn in the classroom. It’s also about how they behave and the people they become.  Mrs. Becky Agostini has been making sure well-rounded Huskies leave her classroom for the last 10 years. This “Hometown Hero” […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Levi
WTRF- 7News

Marshall County to remove mask procedure Friday

The Marshall County Board of Education had a special meeting on Thursday to make adjustments to the county’s current mask procedures. Starting Friday, February 25, facility, staff, and students will not need to wear a face-covering. All parents will have the option if they would like their child to continue to wear a mask. Marshall […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Two people dead in Ohio plane crash

Two people have died in an Ohio plane crash. According to WVTG, the plane had two pilots, Shane Alan Halbrook, 59, of Avon, Indiana, and Michael D. Wright, 51. The crash happened just after 10:30 PM  about two miles east of Fostoria near Crestview Drive in Loudon Township in a wooded area. The news outlet […]
AVON, IN
WTRF- 7News

Ohio deputies stop wrong-way driver on interstate

Watch this video posted by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies in Columbus, Ohio successfully bring an allegedly impaired driver going the wrong way on an interstate to a safe stop. On Feb. 11, just before 2 a.m. patrol deputies received an alert about a driver going the wrong way on I-70 on the west […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miracles#W Va Chattanooga#Nicu#Erlanger Hospital
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Air Force officers sue over religious exemption denials

A dozen U.S. Air Force officers have filed a lawsuit against the federal government after the military denied their religious exemptions to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine. The officers are mostly from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio. They’ve accused the Air Force of using a double standard when approving the requests. They say thousands […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WTRF- 7News

Ohio flags to be half-staff for Sheriff Fred Abdalla

 Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement on the death of Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla. Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla dies “Fran and I were saddened to learn this morning of the death of longtime Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla. Sheriff Abdalla was a decorated U.S. Army veteran who wholeheartedly served his community with […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia couple arrested for planning to rob Goodwill store

A married couple was arrested at a West Virginia Goodwill after employees overheard the husband talking about plans to rob the store according to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson and WSAZ. Andy “AJ” Maynard and Samantha Maynard were arrested by Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit minutes after an employee reported overhearing the potential threat. […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia hires Black Assistant Fire Marshal

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The Office of the State Fire Marshal made history with one of its hires in the Mountain State. Lamarr Maynard was named the first Black Assistant Fire Marshal. Maynard previously worked in the public safety field. He was born in Washington D.C. but raised over in Boone County. This is the first […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

Son of World War II survivor speaks at Cameron High School

MARSHALL COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF)- A special guest visited Cameron Schools on Tuesday to share his unique perspective of World War II.   In school, many of us grew up learn about World War II, but one man feels a critical chapter to the story is often left out of history lessons.   His perspective on World War […]
CAMERON, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy