MLS

Watch Charlotte FC play at these official MLS fan club watch parties

By Alex Cason
CharlotteObserver.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to watch the first Charlotte FC game with an official fan club? The city’s new Major League Soccer expansion club, Charlotte FC, will play its first match against D.C. United in Washington, D.C., at 6 p.m. on Feb. 26. Several soccer watch parties are...

www.charlotteobserver.com

CharlotteObserver.com

Where to grab a meal at a Black-owned restaurant in Charlotte

Editor’s note: This is an updated excerpt of CharlotteFive’s annual Black-owned businesses guide, originally published in October 2021. When it comes to Black-owned restaurants, Charlotte has options for nearly every food craving you can imagine. There’s African, barbecue, Caribbean, soul food, seafood, modern upscale cuisine and more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CharlotteObserver.com

Publix opening new store in region + New CMS schools, apartments coming to South Charlotte

Happy Mond- I mean Tuesday, everyone! Kristen here. If you need a photographer to capture a special moment for you, why not considering supporting a local, Black-owned business? Whether you’re in need of wedding photography, family portraits or a headshot, Black photographers and their studios in Charlotte have you covered. CharlotteFive’s Ebony L. Morman has a list for you here. Support local, folks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CharlotteObserver.com

Inside the quest to save 5 historic African American properties in the Charlotte area

Charlotte’s history of demolishing old buildings stretches back decades, and includes the destruction of the once thriving African American neighborhood of Brooklyn, among others. Brooklyn, which was in uptown Charlotte’s Second Ward, was razed in the name of “urban renewal” in the 1960s and ‘70s, displacing thousands of people...
CHARLOTTE, NC
State
North Carolina State
State
Washington State
CharlotteObserver.com

Long-awaited Gilde Brewery opens this week in Charlotte. What to order on your first visit

The long wait is over. Gilde Brewery will be opening in Charlotte’s Lower South End on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. The brewery’s first U.S. location has been in the works since 2018, but the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues caused multiple delays. It will also serve as Gilde’s U.S. headquarters, overseeing the brewery’s distribution across the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CharlotteObserver.com

CIAA men’s and women’s 2022 basketball tournament scores and schedule

The CIAA tournament left Charlotte for Baltimore at the end of the 2019-20 season, but it’s still a major event the Queen City and much of North Carolina cares about. Here are the scores and schedule for the 2022 CIAA basketball tournament. All games are being played at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. Results will be posted when they become available.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CharlotteObserver.com

Publix to open another grocery store in Charlotte region, anchoring new shopping center

Publix Super Markets is planning to open another store in the Charlotte region. The Lakeland, Florida, based grocery chain has signed a lease for a 48,000-square-foot store at Harris Farms Shopping Center in Mooresville, Publix spokeswoman Kimberly Reynolds said. The store is expected to open in 2024 on the northwest corner of Coddle Creek Highway and Kistler Farm Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Closes For Good

There's one fewer pizza options in town.Manvi Marthur/Unsplash. Over the last decade or so there has been a continued push of Midwestern restaurants into metro Phoenix. Chicago-style pizza kitchens spread throughout the Valley and with it several popular brands from the Chicagoland area. However, while some Midwestern snowbirds have flocked to these destinations for a taste of “back home,” Arizona residents haven’t taken to the style as strongly as what the restaurant owners believed. This has led to the closure of several of these restaurants, including the complete shuttering of an entire brand.
CHICAGO, IL
The Baltimore Sun

On opening day of CIAA basketball tournament in Baltimore, fans rejoice in reunion while officials remain optimistic

Omar Dukes might have been as surprised as anyone when he learned last Thursday he had made the honor roll at the Baltimore Design School. The 13-year-old seventh grader’s shock grew when he learned that as a reward, he and other students on the school’s honor roll would be attending the first day of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association men’s and women’s basketball tournaments at ...
BALTIMORE, MD
bizjournals

MLS commissioner puts faith in Charlotte FC as inaugural season nears

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber predicted big things ahead for expansion team Charlotte FC during an hour-long question-and-answer session Tuesday with reporters, praising team executives for cultivating fan interest in the two years since the club was awarded. Tepper Sports & Entertainment paid $300 million for the expansion team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CharlotteObserver.com

Charlotte FC fortifies its attack before first MLS match with Daniel Ríos from Nashville

Charlotte FC made a move to bolster its attacking line this week with its first Major League Soccer match fast approaching. The expansion club has added forward Daniel Ríos from Nashville S.C. to its inaugural roster in exchange for general allocation money (GAM), a source familiar with the situation confirmed to The Observer.
MLS
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United storylines to watch this MLS season

Atlanta United storylines to watch during the MLS season, which starts Sunday with the team hosting Sporting KC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:. Will Josef Martinez be his old self? Based upon his performances with Venezuela in its World Cup qualifiers, and a few minutes with Atlanta United, he looks much more lively than he did last season when he appeared to have little confidence in his surgically repaired right knee. An attempted bicycle kick for Venezuela is the best example of his vigor and of the spring that may be back in his legs. The team needs Martinez, probably more than any other team needs any one player, other than the two LA’s with Javier Hernandez and Carlos Vela. Martinez scores goals. Goals change games, as Brad Guzan said. Therefore, Martinez changes games. If he can get good crosses from fullbacks Andrew Gutman and Brooks Lennon or Ronald Hernandez, or line-splitting passes from whoever starts in the central midfield, there’s no reason he can’t again score at least 20 goals and be a contender for his second MLS MVP.
MLS
CBS Baltimore

CIAA Tournament Kicks Off In Baltimore On Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Over the span of five days competing basketball teams will play 22 games at the Royal Farms Arena as part of the 2022 CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament. The Fayetteville State University and Livingstone College women’s teams kicked off the action on Tuesday. Twelve historically black colleges and universities participate in the tournament. They bring with them the excitement of live competition given that the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2021 tournament. In fact, it has been 760 days since a champion has been crowned.  The last time the tournament was held in Charm City was in 1952....
BALTIMORE, MD
CharlotteObserver.com

Greg and Subrina Collier will appear on Good Morning America. How to watch live.

Charlotte restaurateurs Greg and Subrina Collier are already locally loved, and now they are about to take the national stage. The couple is the powerhouse team behind Bayhaven Restaurant Group, which owns Leah & Louise and Uptown Yolk, and is opening four new restaurants at Camp North End. Greg Collier is a two-time semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation awards and was featured in CharlotteFive’s The Skillet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Charlotte FC plays inaugural MLS game at D.C. United

LINE: DC United -162, Charlotte FC +441, Draw +297; over/under is 2.5 goals. Charlotte FC plays its inaugural MLS game on the road at D.C. United. United was 14-15-5 overall during the 2021 season while going 11-5-1 at home. United scored 56 goals and registered a goal differential of +2 last season.
MLS

