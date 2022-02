In the Eastern Conference, the playoff picture has looked set in stone for quite some time. Even now, with the Columbus Blue Jackets on an 8-2 run in their last ten, they’re still nine points behind the Boston Bruins for the last wild card position. While that's an impressive feat after struggling to find any consistency through the first half of the season, it still might end up in a missed postseason regardless of what they do in the coming weeks.

NHL ・ 12 HOURS AGO