Thomasville, NC

NCHSAA basketball playoffs: Ledford and Thomasville boys, North Davidson girls advance

By Monica Holland, The Dispatch
 1 day ago
Two of the four Davidson County boys’ basketball teams in the state playoff field won their first-round games Tuesday.

Only one of six girls’ teams representing the county was able to notch a victory.

Ledford and Thomasville’s boys’ teams advanced to Round 2 of the NCHSAA playoffs, and North Davidson’s girls also won their first-round matchup.

“We had goals this year and we’ve checked off two of them so far,” Black Knights senior Emily Hege said after her squad swept the Mid Piedmont Conference regular-season and tournament titles.

The third goal was a state playoff victory, something this group of North seniors had never experienced until Tuesday.

The fourth-seeded Black Knights defeated No. 29 Gastonia Huss 82-52 in the 3A West bracket to set up a Round 2 game at home against No. 13 Northwest Cabarrus (17-5) on Thursday.

The No. 9-seeded Ledford boys opened with a 65-57 victory at home over No. 24 Atkins, and the MPC regular-season champion Panthers (16-5) will travel to No. 8 West Charlotte (17-9) for Thursday’s second-round game in the 3A West.

In 1A action, Central Carolina Conference co-champion and fourth-seeded Thomasville defeated No. 29 Alleghany 67-56.

The Bulldogs (20-5) will host No. 13 Swain County (18-9) on Thursday.

Here are complete scores from Tuesday’s first-round playoff games involving Davidson County teams

NCHSAA basketball playoffs

Round 1 results

3A West girls

  • No. 4 North Davidson 82, No. 29 Gastonia Huss 52
  • No. 8 Franklin 53, No. 25 Central Davidson 33
  • No. 12 West Rowan 50, No. 21 Ledford 40
  • No. 22 Hibriten 68, No. 11 Oak Grove 62

2A West girls

  • No. 4 East Rutherford 53, No. 29 Lexington 36

1A West girls

  • No. 9 Mount Airy 59, No. 24 South Davidson 28

3A West boys

  • No. 9 Ledford 65, No. 24 Atkins 57
  • No. 15 Stuart Cramer 69, No. 18 Central Davidson 58

2A West boys

  • No. 12 Trinity 55, No. 21 Lexington 46

1A West boys

  • No. 4 Thomasville 67, No. 29 Alleghany 56

Round 2 games

Thursday

3A West girls

  • No. 13 Northwest Cabarrus (17-5) at No. 4 North Davidson (22-2)

3A West boys

  • No. 9 Ledford (16-5) at No. 8 West Charlotte (17-9)

1A West boys

  • No. 13 Swain County (18-9) at No. 4 Thomasville (20-5)

