ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Feb. 24-March 2

By Rob Brezsny
pghcitypaper.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePISCES (Feb. 19-March 20):. Author Deb Caletti made the following observation: "You have ordinary moments and ordinary moments and more ordinary moments, and then, suddenly, there is something monumental right there. You have past and future colliding in the present, your own personal Big Bang, and nothing will ever be the...

www.pghcitypaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

This Week Might Be Challenging For 3 Zodiac Signs, But It Leads To So Much Love

This week’s astrological forecast will tune you into the frequency of your heart. Let passion and romance lead the way, because you deserve a life that never fails to feel magical. However, love isn’t always pretty, and sometimes, love is difficult to accept. And if you’re one of the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst week of February 14, 2022 — Taurus, Gemini, and Cancer — you’re learning how to embrace what you deserve, because there’s plenty of love to go around.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your Horoscope This Week: 20th February to 26th February, 2022

It’s the third week of February, following the big full moon in Leo, and like most things that are Leo-related, we’re bound to keep talking about it. While we learn to hold the light of that moon with us, we move forward in Pisces season. The vitalising Sun creeps ever-closer to Jupiter, and as Leo icon Kate Bush once sang, “Like the sun coming out… Ooh, I just know that something good is going to happen. And I don't know when… But just saying it could even make it happen.” Mercury moves forward in Aquarius, forming a helpful sextile to Chiron and a square to Uranus on the 24th, charging our words with the strength to facilitate healing and change in our lives. While we’re out in the world, cloudbusting, Mars and Venus continue their conjunction in Capricorn. If you feel like making money moves, then the planets are with you, scheming up a reason to build something beautiful. Venus makes a sextile to Neptune on the 24th as well, reminding us that our dreams are valuable, and that what we call into our lives has the power to be transcendent.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These 4 Zodiac Signs, The Upcoming New Moon Will Rock Your World

The lunar cycle lasts 28 days, bringing the moon from the beginning of its recurring journey all the way to the end. As the moon embraces change, you’re changed too. Ruling over your emotions and your subconscious impulses, the moon aligns your heart with your instincts. While every phase of the lunar cycle has its purpose, some moments are more pivotal than others. And the one that kicks the process into motion is always the new moon. During this lunar phase, the moon is nowhere to be seen. Concealed by the shadow of night, it retreats from the public eye, where it can begin concocting beautiful plans from behind the curtain. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the February 2022 new moon in Aquarius the most, these plans could lead to profound changes in your life.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Astrology: Which zodiac signs do you attract the most?

Being extremely charmed by someone you just met, without reason. The irresistible urge to know them. Being drawn to them like a moth to a flame. Feeling like they instantly fit right with you just like a missing puzzle piece. Gushes of ‘why didn’t we meet earlier’. Have you ever embodied these emotions? It could have a lot to do with your zodiac signs since they have a lot to say about the type of people you attract and feel attracted towards!
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Ginsberg
Person
Eudora Welty
Person
Salman Rushdie
Person
Tony Kushner
Person
M.c. Escher
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These 4 signs are most likely to betray your trust

Being betrayed is one of the most terrible and harmful experiences a person can have. It can cause emotional anguish, worry, sadness, a rise in risky behaviour, and even physical pain. Infidelity by a partner can even alter our brain chemistry. While the stars don't exactly tell us who would betray our trust, they do seem to forewarn us about some of the characteristics of people who may be fickle and untrustworthy. Here are four zodiac signs with the ability to betray people.
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

The Most Complicated Zodiac Pairings & How to Work Through Them

As a professional astrologer, many clients come to me wanting to know about relationships, not just romantic ones but also those with family, friends and coworkers. Compatibility is complicated. Not everyone naturally gets along, but astrology can help us find common ground even with those who feel like oil to our water. Here’s some of the most complicated zodiac pairings and how to work through them.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These 3 Zodiac Signs, February Could Be An Overwhelming Month

Astrology is cyclical, which means that difficult times are always followed by beautiful times, and sometimes, they even blend together. Even though February 2022 will be the worst month for these unlucky zodiac signs — Cancer, Leo, and Scorpio — there are so many promising things awaiting them at the end of this journey. The sun is in visionary and intellectual Aquarius, encouraging you to go against the grain and believe in your most trailblazing ideas. However, opening your heart to something new isn’t always easy.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Your Weekly Horoscope Definitely Isn’t Sugarcoating The Truth

You’ve gone through so many changes lately and you might feel completely exhausted. Last week, Mercury retrograde came to an end, and although you have every reason to celebrate, you’re still getting used to the energetic shift. After all, Mercury won’t be out of the slow and foggy post-retrograde shadow until Feb. 23. You also embraced a sobering and serious new moon in Aquarius last week. This new moon put a lot of pressure on you, thanks to Saturn’s heavy-handed influence. Keep going, because our February 7, 2022 weekly horoscope is encouraging you to overcome the odds. The battle may not be over yet, but you’re ready to take back your power.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Will#Censorship#Taurus#Sap
New York Post

February 2022 monthly horoscopes predict one of the happiest periods of the year

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19) Get ready for a month that will ignite your heart, Aries. Right at the top of February, a new moon in your social sector arrives on the first. A burst of fun will be calling your name and you will likely spend time with many close friends in the weeks ahead. Now would also be an excellent time to expand your network or even try your hand at online dating, if single.
LIFESTYLE
marriage.com

What Is Limerence? How to Deal With Limerence in Relationship

Have you recently had what you deem to be a euphoric romantic experience?. If you’ve spent a good chunk of your life coming to terms with the possible reality that you wouldn’t find the person of your dreams, and then you feel like you’ve met that special someone, then read this.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Elite Daily

February Will Be So Fun And Flirty, Especially For These 3 Zodiac Signs

January was a messy month, and if you feel like you’re on your last leg, keep going just a little bit longer. You’re about to catch a break, because February is full of promise. Although the second month of the year starts out rough, it’s paving the way for so much excitement down the line. And if you happen to be one of the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best month of February 2022 — Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — then you’re reaping all the benefits it has to offer.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Astrology
Country
Germany
Shape Magazine

Your February 2022 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

Whether you're watching the Super Bowl, celebrating Valentine's Day, or bearing down bomb cyclones by sipping hot cocoa bombs with your S.O. or besties, February can be social, optimistic, and full of romance. For that, you can thank its astrological hosts: people-oriented fixed air sign Aquarius and emotional mutable water sign Pisces.
LIFESTYLE
Vice

Which Zodiac Sign Should You Date Next?

Most astrologers would probably agree that love is the most popular topic among clients, which is usually followed by the question: Are we compatible? Can a loquacious Gemini connect with a quiet Cancer? A rowdy Sagittarius with a thoughtful Virgo? A cool Aquarius and a theatrical Leo?. Here at VICE,...
RELATIONSHIPS
POPSUGAR

An Astrologer Explains How Your Zodiac Sister Sign Complements You

Even in astrology, opposites attract — and to prove it, each zodiac sign is paired with its sister counterpart. Just like elements or modalities, which are groupings based on your temperament and motivators, your zodiac sign is coupled with a sister sign, with which you share values and dispositions. You simply have a different way of communicating them. Understanding these groupings can be a lifesaver when you want to know if you're compatible with someone, but learning the counterbalance between you and your sister sign is a great way to better understand yourself, too.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These 4 Zodiac Signs, The Full Moon In Leo Might Change Your Life

Every full moon has their own brand of magic, but there’s always that *one* full moon that changes everything. And if your sun or ascendant happens to be in Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, or Aquarius, that full moon may be arriving sooner than you think. Taking place on Feb. 16 at 11:56 a.m. ET, the February 2022 full moon will affect these zodiac signs the most, and the experience could rock their world. Things can’t remain as they were before, so prepare to embrace change. For better or worse, one thing’s for sure — fixed signs are shaking things up.
LIFESTYLE
Teen Vogue

Relationship Green Flags By Zodiac Sign

Much has been said about red flags in relationships. We all know what they are, but whether or not we listen to them is up to the individual. But what fun is dating if we're picking partners based on traits we don't want. Unlike red flags, green flags in dating...
RELATIONSHIPS
Elite Daily

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Loving What Aquarius SZN Has To Offer Them This Week

Ever since last week’s the new moon in Aquarius, you’ve been feeling inspired by your dreams and committed to your goals. However, before you feel ready to start putting a plan in motion, you may need to give yourself a moment to process everything you’ve learned. Because Aquarius season is taking place alongside the Saturn — planet of discipline and maturity — you’ve been thinking less about instant gratification and more about long-term growth. Hard work can be a snooze, but if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of February 7, 2022 — Taurus, Virgo, and Aquarius — you’re feeling lucky to have something you care so much about accomplishing.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Leo, Your February Horoscope Says You Can’t Ignore Those Red Flags

This month, you’re getting to know your relationships on a much deeper level, Leo! As a matter of fact, your Leo February 2022 horoscope begins with an opportunity to dive into the dynamics you share with your partners, both romantic and platonic. On February 1, the new moon in Aquarius will spark something new in your relationships, infusing your connections with harmony and dedication. However, as the sun in Aquarius joins forces with Saturn on February 4, you may realize that ignoring red flags is no longer an option. You’re ready to demand the respect and commitment you deserve! If you’ve...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy