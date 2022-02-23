ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Man shot in stomach outside St. Pete’s Rush Hour Chicken & Waffles

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DuUSL_0eMXZakL00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a shooting outside a St. Petersburg restaurant left a man in critical condition on Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred outside Rush Hour Chicken & Waffles, which is at the Twin Brooks Commons shopping plaza on 2140 34th Street South.

Blue Alert: Sex offender on the run after deputy shot in Florida

Police said people were arguing inside the restaurant and a fight spilled out into the parking lot.

A man was seen shooting into the crowd. The victim was hit in the stomach.

The man was taken to Bayfront Hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 9

GreeneThumb
1d ago

Ppl need to get control of their anger and passion. We should not be bickering amongst ourselves. Just stop!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Twin Brooks Commons#Bayfront Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

WFLA

41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy