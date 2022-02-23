Man shot in stomach outside St. Pete’s Rush Hour Chicken & Waffles

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a shooting outside a St. Petersburg restaurant left a man in critical condition on Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred outside Rush Hour Chicken & Waffles, which is at the Twin Brooks Commons shopping plaza on 2140 34th Street South.

Police said people were arguing inside the restaurant and a fight spilled out into the parking lot.

A man was seen shooting into the crowd. The victim was hit in the stomach.

The man was taken to Bayfront Hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

