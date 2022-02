A new company will help to make sure there are sufficient cash services across the UK.In December, the Cash Action Group (CAG), made up of major banks, the Post Office and others, said any community facing the closure of a core cash service, such as a bank branch or cash machine, will have its needs assessed by ATM network Link.If Link determines that a new banking hub is required, the banks have committed to set one up.Banking hubs involve banks working jointly to offer basic cash services on high streets, with spaces for people to speak to their own bank.The fact...

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO