Entering the ring: Lone Grove holds Ring of Gold livestock show

On Tuesday morning, Lone Grove FFA Students put together a livestock show where disabled students got the opportunity to show animals. Known as the Ring of Gold, the event has been going on for many years, and for FFA members it is one of their favorite days of the year.

FFA Vice President Riley Garrison said the show is open to any disabled student at either Lone Grove Middle School our Lone Grove High School. About 21 students with a variety of disabilities participated in the show this year, and they got the opportunity to show pigs and goats.

"It really gives the students in disability education the chance to do something they don't typically get to do," Garrison said. "They all really enjoy it, and for a lot of them, it's one of the highlights of their year. It's definitely on of the highlights of ours."

During the event each of the disabiled students is partnered with an FFA student who will become their "buddy" for the day.

"We put a lot of thought into matching them with their buddies, and really try to match people up based on their personalities," Garrison said. "We usually try to match the girls with the girls and the boys with the boys because it makes them feel more comfortable. We also pick the students that we know will be respectful and good with them."

Throughout the event the FFA buddy will guide their teammate through the event. When it comes to showing in the ring, they typically take a step back and let the disabled student do the majority of the showing. They will only step in if it looks like help is needed.

The FFA buddy is also the leader when going through the petting zoo portion of the event. In addition to the goats and pigs shown in the ring, the petting zoo also had cows, a turkey, a mini horse, and even a tortoise.

"We have a little bit of everything at the petting zoo," Garrison said. "We have a sign up sheet in the classroom, and if someone has a friendly animal, we usually let them bring it."

Garrison said her favorite part of the day is seeing everyone's reactions.

"It's a big moment for them," she said. "I've been doing this every year since the eighth grade, and every (year) it's the same. They love it, and that's what I love about it — giving them they opportunity to do something that I know they'll enjoy."