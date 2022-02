The Dutton family is about to get even bigger. Paramount+ announced on Tuesday that not only are more episodes of 1883 on the way — though it's unclear if it's a new season or extra Season 1 episodes — but, Taylor Sheridan is also gearing up for yet another Yellowstone prequel titled 1932. That show will follow a new generation during the time of western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression, according to the streamer. Further details are scarce, but stories of the sprawling Dutton family are most definitely not.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO