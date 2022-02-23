ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickford Township, MI

Pickford Community Library raising funds to move locations

By Brendan Wiesner, The Sault News
 1 day ago
PICKFORD — Renovations are currently underway at what will soon be the new location of the Pickford Community Library, with the help of donations from the community.

The Pickford Community Library opened as a Superior District Library branch more than 10 years ago and has been operating in the community ever since. Now they are preparing to open in a new location that will be directly owned by the library instead of rented.

"We wanted the library to have its own building that we own," said library manager Emily Hyde. "The rented space works but it's not the best, the new building will be heated and will just be a more warm and welcoming space for the community."

Unlike the current library building, which is kept warm by space heaters, the new library will be better equipped with heating to make it more accessible to the community.

The space will also be bigger, allowing for more space for books and for people to use the library together. Because of this, the new building will be able to host more big events supporting and involving the community, such as hosting authors or read-alongs for local kids.

"I'm hoping it'll be more like a community hub for people," said Hyde. "It'll be a good space for people to stay and study or read or do programs, the state of the building will be really nice."

The new building will also include a community room that will be used to host events and a meeting room that can be used by anyone for private or public meetings.

The move to the new building is still several months away while the inside is being completely redone. Renovations are going to finish in time to move in this summer, just in time to start the yearly summer reading programs for local kids.

The new building is at 137 E. Main St. in Pickford, the former location of NAPA Auto Parts. The former building is located at

Renovations are being partially funded by the community itself, and built by volunteers of the community. The library asks for people to donate what they can or volunteer what time they can to create a better library for the people.

"The district bought the building," said Hyde. "The building committee and the community is raising funds to renovate it, there's a link to donate on the website if people want to help."

To donate to the cause or for more information about the library and its new location visit their website at www.pickfordlibrary.org. Their current location is at 230 E. Main St. in Pickford.

