AG Stein: Opioid settlement money coming to Wilson

State Attorney General Josh Stein discusses opioid settlement funds and efforts his team has undertaken on residents’ behalf during the first installment of the Wilson Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Public Policy Series on Tuesday.

Later this year, Wilson County will receive $500,000 from a more than $4 million settlement to focus on fighting the opioid epidemic.

“There is so much going on in the world that the opioid crisis has kind of fallen from the headlines like it was a few years ago, but the sad truth is that it is deadlier than ever, and I am committed to continuing to tackle it,” North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein told a group of business leaders Tuesday. “Just last year alone, we lost more than 4,000 North Carolinians to an opioid overdose. That was a 26% increase from the previous year, which was a record-setting year. And it is all the more tragic because as recently as 2019, we had actually seen a decline in the number of opiate overdoses.

“But all that COVID has brought — the isolation, the job loss, the anxiety and depression — are factors that drive drug use and addiction and, tragically, drug overdose.”

Stein was the first speaker for the Wilson Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Public Policy Series presented by The Action Group. He provided an update on various wins his office has claimed on the state’s behalf, such as a $26 billion settlement against the companies that fueled the opioid epidemic.

He said 85% of the state’s settlement will be distributed to local governments in the next decade to fund prevention, treatment, harm reduction or recovery services. Projects funded with that money wil be listed on NCOpioidSettlement.org — the first state dashboard for the public to see how the settlement funds are used.

“We have a very long road ahead of us to turn the tide on the epidemic, but I am confident that working together, we will get people struggling with this addiction the help they need,” Stein said.

Under Stein’s leadership, the state crime lab has cleared a backlog of 16,000 untested sexual assault kits. That initiative led to at least one arrest in Wilson and 61 others across the state.

Other initiatives include protecting consumers against predatory businesses and robocallers.

“Who loves robocalls?” Stein asked to a ripple of laughter. “They drive you and me crazy, but the robocallers don’t make these calls to annoy us. They do it to steal from very vulnerable people.”’

Stein said the United States saw 23 billion robocalls last year, resulting in nearly $30 billion in fraud. He added that while robocallers usually are international, there are national companies that allow the calls on their system, and he is working to take those companies to court.

Stein’s team works to address Medicaid fraud, and he advocated for North Carolina to expand its Medicaid program to “improve people’s health, create jobs and save money.”

“We have to get runaway health inflation under control,” he said. “That is critical to all of us, but especially retirees. Because when folks retire, they’ve earned the right to live out their life with economic security and access to good health care. And I will continue to build a health care system that is more affordable for you and your family.”

Other topics broached during the lunch meeting included broadband access and other infrastructure.

“Your civic engagement is the critical infrastructure of this town, and I want to thank you for what you do for your neighbors to make this a better town for everybody,” Stein said. “I’m excited to work for you, God willing, for years to come as we build a state that is safer, strong, healthier and more prosperous for everybody.”

Analysts consider Stein a potential Democratic candidate for governor in 2024.