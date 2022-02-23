ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Frank Bradshaw Ryan: Ulster sign Irish lock on one-year deal

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUlster have signed Irish lock Frank Bradshaw Ryan on a one-year deal. The 26-year-old will join the province in the summer when he leaves French Pro D2 side Nevers. The Munster sub-Academy...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Theo Vukasinovic: Fit-again Wasps lock signs new deal with Premiership club

Wasps lock Theo Vukasinovic has signed a new contract with the club. The 25-year-old has made 11 appearances since joining from London Scottish for the 2019-20 season. He is now back in full training after 11 months on the sidelines with an Achilles injury. "Theo has shown a huge amount...
RUGBY
BBC

Premiership: Leicester v Gloucester (Sat)

Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website. Chris Ashton makes his first start for Leicester as the Premiership leaders make four changes to host Gloucester. The ex-England player, 34, starts on...
RUGBY
BBC

Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee among role models honoured

The creator of Bafta-nominated comedy Derry Girls is to receive an honorary degree from Ulster University (UU). Lisa McGee is one of ten honorary graduates recognised for their "outstanding contributions". Professor Rafael Bengoa, who led a review of the health service in NI, and Sky News journalist David Blevins are...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Premiership: Sale v London Irish (Fri)

Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 25 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website. Sale Sharks make four changes to their side for the visit of London Irish in the Premiership on Friday. World Cup winners Faf de Klerk...
RUGBY
Popculture

WWE Superstar Surprisingly Returns After Firing

A fired WWE Superstar is back with the company. As mentioned by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Drake Maverick is working behind the scenes at WWE. He is part of the Monday Night Raw Creative Team and started his position nearly a month ago. Maverick was released as a competitor in November last year.
WWE
BBC

Newcastle goalkeeping legend Shaka Hislop gets freedom of city

Newcastle United legend Shaka Hislop is to be awarded the freedom of the city. The 53-year-old is getting the accolade for his key role in setting up anti-racism charity Show Racism the Red Card in 1996 while playing for Kevin Keegan. Newcastle City Council is expected to approve the move...
SOCCER
BBC

Transfer news: Rice and Kane on United target list

Manchester United are confident of landing their transfer targets this summer even if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Tottenham striker Harry Kane on their shortlist. (ESPN), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Matt Kelly: Northamptonshire sign Australian paceman for start of Championship

Northamptonshire have signed Australian pace bowler Matt Kelly for the start of this summer's County Championship. The 27-year-old has agreed a deal for the first six matches as the county make their return to Division One. Kelly has taken 105 first-class wickets for Western Australia at an average of 29.51...
SPORTS
The Independent

Leicester fan sentenced after swinging punches at Nottingham Forest players

A Leicester fan has been sentenced to four months in youth custody after he jumped the advertising boards and “swung punches” at three celebrating Nottingham Forest players.Apprentice carpenter Cameron Toner admitted three charges of assault by beating following the incident during the FA Cup fourth round game between the East Midlands rivals at the City Ground in Nottingham on February 6 this year.Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard the 19-year-old “took exception” to Forest players Djed Spence, Brennan Johnson and Keinan Davis celebrating their third goal of the game and “entered their place of work with the malevolence of a bad loser”.The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelmsford: Memorial of first witchcraft execution considered

A permanent memorial to the first woman executed for witchcraft and other victims could be built, a council said. Agnes Waterhouse from Hatfield Peverel in Essex was hanged in Chelmsford on 29 July 1566. Between 1570 and 1609, 53 people were executed for witchcraft across Essex. John Worland, a historian...
POLITICS
BBC

Belfast: Lock of Michael Collins' hair to be auctioned

A lock of hair from the Irish republican leader Michael Collins, as well as an account of his death 100 years ago, will be auctioned in Belfast. A number of items from the Irish War of Independence will also be auctioned. The items include a walking stick owned by Collins,...
WORLD
BBC

Calls made for more inclusivity in rugby union officiating

A man with motor neurone disease is campaigning for the Rugby Football Union to do more to help people with disabilities become rugby officials. Graeme Bloom, 38, who is confined to a wheelchair, was invited to assist a match with the Bristol Referees Society on Saturday. He oversaw the coin...
RUGBY
Yardbarker

UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris

Per ESPN's Mark Ogden, the last time that the Stade de France hosted the Champions League final was in 2006, when Barcelona beat Arsenal. "UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football's most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis," the UEFA's Executive Committee said in a statement. "Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement."
UEFA
BBC

Six Nations 2022: Harry Randall - the England scrum-half made in Wales

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Loyalties when the Welsh travel to Twickenham usually fall firmly on one side...
RUGBY
NME

IDLES announce new date for postponed Cardiff arena gig

IDLES have announced a new date for their postponed show at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena. The five-piece were due to perform at the venue last Friday (February 18) but the gig was postponed the day before due to the effects of Storm Eunice. “Safety is our number one priority, and...
MUSIC
BBC

Former Stoke-on-Trent colliery site marked with plaque

A bronze plaque has been unveiled to mark the site of a former colliery. Florence Colliery closed in Lightwood, Stoke-on-Trent, in 1994 - 120 years after the first mine shafts were sunk. The plaque has been attached to a gatepost that used to be the entrance to the site and...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Former Australia wicketkeeper Marsh suffers heart attack - report

MELBOURNE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh was rushed to hospital on Thursday after suffering a heart attack, Australian media reported. Marsh, who played 96 tests and 92 one-day internationals, had the heart attack when being driven in a car to a hotel in Bundaberg soon after landing in the city in northern Queensland state, the Daily Telegraph said.
SPORTS
SB Nation

Two Everton fixture changes in April announced

Everton have a busy April schedule coming up, and with the Blues precarious position in the Premier League table, every game could be of definitive importance. Two of the Toffees games in the month have been rescheduled for television coverage - Everton's trip to London to take on West Ham...
PREMIER LEAGUE

