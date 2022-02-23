Frank Bradshaw Ryan: Ulster sign Irish lock on one-year deal

Per ESPN's Mark Ogden, the last time that the Stade de France hosted the Champions League final was in 2006, when Barcelona beat Arsenal. "UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football's most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis," the UEFA's Executive Committee said in a statement. "Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement."

UEFA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO