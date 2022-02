After a strong 74-71 road win against Miami on Saturday, Virginia basketball will look to recreate its best moment of the season as No. 7 Duke comes to John Paul Jones Arena Wednesday evening. The Cavaliers (17-10, 11-6 ACC) won the first matchup between the two teams, as sophomore guard Reece Beekman hit a game-winning three-pointer with just one second remaining to silence the Blue Devil faithful and escape from Durham with a 69-68 victory. Now, in a game that would do wonders for Virginia’s uninspiring NCAA Tournament resume, the Blue Devils (23-4, 13-3 ACC) come to Charlottesville looking to avoid being swept by the Cavaliers for the first time since the 1994-95 season.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO