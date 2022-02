Cloud-based marketing technology firm, Zeta Global reported strong Q4 earnings after the bell on Wednesday, with revenue up 18 percent. David Steinberg, CEO and co-founder, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss the company's big results, how marketers are turning to its first-party tech solutions and its plans for future growth. "We raised our guidance pretty dramatically for this year," he said. "We publicly announced our Zeta 2025 plan, which we have been focused on internally since 2020 but to get to over a billion dollars in revenue per year and a 20 percent operating margin by 2025."

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO