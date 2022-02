You know, I am beginning to think I have a superpower, albeit one that only manifests itself in very specific circumstances. Whenever someone finds out what I do for a living, I can predict with unwavering certainty what their next question to me will be. Whether it’s in an interview with the press, in chats with cabbies, or discussions with non-botany colleagues: “So, what first made you interested in plants?” It’s a question that is almost always accompanied with a look of incredulity, and heavy emphasis on the word “plants”. Then comes: “Does it run in your family?”; “Did you have a particularly inspirational teacher at school?”; “Is it a cultural thing in Asia?”

