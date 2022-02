SALINA — On Saturday, Salina Police officers took several reports of a subject passing counterfeit bills at businesses in Salina. A total of seven businesses reported a female subject came into their businesses and passed a counterfeit $100 bill. Many of the businesses accepted the counterfeit bill(s) as legal tender. The subject was observed leaving some of the businesses in a vehicle, which was described as a silver four-door passenger car with an Arizona tag.

SALINA, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO