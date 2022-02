CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police said they are making progress in an investigation into a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy on Saturday. On Sunday, a Chesapeake Police Department spokesperson said the department believes there is no current danger to the public related to the incident. According to police, investigators have spoken to all parties they think could be involved in the shooting. No charges have been filed, at this time.

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO