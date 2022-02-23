ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Steelworkers, industry officials eye steel imports

By LEE BLOOMQUIST FOR MESABI TRIBUNE
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C608w_0eMXRIlh00

Steel imports.

It’s two words never welcome on Minnesota’s Iron Range.

Repeated surges in steel imports over the past 40 years have time and again led to the layoff of thousands of steelworkers and idlings of northeastern Minnesota taconite plants.

“Historically, it goes back to the 70s,” John Arbogast, United Steelworkers (USW) staff representative in Eveleth said. “And it hurts the Iron Range.”

Full-year 2021 steel imports are projected to be about 32.6 million tons, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data.

The exact year-end total was still being finalized at MINE deadline.

At 32.6 million tons, it would be a 47.8 percent increase compared to the 22 million tons imported in 2020.

It would be also the largest import total since 2018 when tariffs and quotas were imposed.

However, it would be below levels typically seen from 2012-2018, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI).

“American steel producers remain very concerned about the level of imports,” the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) said in an email. “Previous repeated surges of unfairly-traded imports threatened the viability of the industry, and therefore our national security, and led the U.S. Government to impose the steel tariffs and quotas in 2018. The Section 232 program of tariffs and quotas worked to stabilize the industry, enabling steel producers to rehire, improve capacity utilization and make billions of dollars of new investment in the industry. However, global capacity remains high and continues to threaten a new surge of steel imports.”

As the Biden administration negotiates with several foreign countries about import levels, industry officials and the USW are again watching steel import levels.

“We watch these numbers from Commerce and the Customs folks very closely,” Tom Conway, USW international president, said in an email. “Even though there is some drift in pricing, the markets for construction, industrial and other steels remain strong. We are also anxious to see the auto industry return to pre-pandemic build numbers, including a resolution to the chip supply chain issues. The USW is in continual contact with the USTR (United States Trade Representative), the Department of Commerce and the rest of the administration with regard to the 232 tariff arrangements between the United States and the United Kingdom, Japan and others who are seeking a different deal. We are monitoring that closely and advising those agencies.”

Northeastern Minnesota’s six taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, the primary ingredient used to make steel.

Surges in steel imports impact domestic steelmakers, which in turn trickles down to the taconite plants.

In the 1980s, unfairly traded steel imports from countries such as Japan, India and Vietnam, resulted in layoffs and plant shutdowns across the Iron Range, Arbogast said.

A surge in 2014 and 2015 led to the idling of all six taconite plants.

Today, steel imports are also coming from countries such as China, Brazil, Russia, South Korea, Turkey, Germany, and Iran.

China topped the world in 2021 steel production with 1.032.8 billion tons, according to the World Steel Association.

When massive amounts of steel flow into the country, it sometimes takes time for trade action to occur.

“A lot of times, the steel gets dumped into the country and by the time we get a day in court, the damage is done and layoffs have started,” Arbogast said. “We’ve always said all we want is a fair playing field and keep it from rearing it’s ugly head.”

Steel import totals for 2021 are expected to be finalized in late February or early March by the U.S. Census Bureau.

AISI uses U.S. Census Bureau data to provide steel import estimates.

To stem a flood of unfairly traded steel imports that reached 38.1 million tons in 2017, President Donald Trump in 2018 placed a 25 percent tariff on steel imports.

The action kept steel imports at bay for several years.

However, following the global economic downtown in 2020, steelmaking and steelmakers rebounded in 2021.

Steel demand increased and steel prices rose to record highs.

Worldwide steel production reached 1.9 billion tons in 2021, according to the World Steel Association, a 3.7 percent increase compared to 2020.

American steel mills produced 86 million tons of steel in 2021, an 18 percent jump compared to 2020, according to the World Steel Association.

Levels of steel imports, domestic steel demand, domestic steel production, and steelmaking capacity, all factor into industry trends.

As demand for automobiles, trucks, appliances and energy-related products rose in 2021, so did demand for steel.

As demand rose, so did steel imports.

With demand increasing, steelmakers such as United States Steel Corp. and Nucor Corp, announced construction of new steelmaking mini mills in 2021.

U.S. Steel plans in the second quarter to break ground on a new $3 billion mini mill in Osceloa, Ark., adjacent to the company’s Big River Steel mini mill.

Nucor plans to build a new $2.7 billion mini mill in West Virginia.

Steelmakers remain optimistic about 2022.

“While the market is looking for every reason to be negative about next year, we remain positive,” David Burritt, United States Steel Corp. president and chief executive officer said during the company’s year-end earnings call. “We are optimistic 2022 demand will accelerate.

But some fear that global steelmaking overcapacity could become a problem.

The 1.95 billion tons produced worldwide in 2021 was up from 1.88 billion tons produced in 2020, even with a small reduction from China.

India, the world’s number two steel producer in 2021, increased production 17.8 percent compared to 2020; Brazil 14.7 percent; Turkey 12.7 percent, Germany 12.3 percent; Russia 6.1 percent; and South Korea 5.2 percent, according to the World Steel Association.

And it’s expected that China will ramp-up production again following the Olympics.

At home, rising interest rates in the United States, inflation, high fuel prices, microchip shortages, and ongoing supply chain issues, hold potential for an uncertain 2022.

Still, new domestic vehicle sales are projected to be 15.4 million units in 2022, a 3.4 percent increase compared to the 14.93 units sold in 2021, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA.

Microchip shortages for new vehicles are expected to continue through at least the second quarter, says NADA.

What it all means is that with multiple factors still to play out, 2022, like every year within the steel and iron ore industries, remains a wild card.

But steelworkers remain optimistic.

“We feel 2022 is going to be a good year and the auto industry will rebound and they’ll get the chip thing figured out,” Arbogast said. “We’ve got people watching it (steel imports) every day and monitoring it.”

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

Why Lumber Prices Are Soaring Again in 2022

The price of lumber in the U.S. has been on a roller coaster since the start of the pandemic. A host of factors drove the price up and down the last two years, creating uncertainty for homebuilders and anyone looking to purchase lumber for a project. Lumber prices peaked in...
INDUSTRY
Axios

Steel prices hit lowest level in a year

After hitting record highs last year, U.S. steel prices are now rolling over fast, a possible sign of light at the end of the inflation tunnel. Why it matters: Prices for commodities — which are key contributors to the current inflationary surge — typically filter into consumer prices over time.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Aluminium shortages to deter blanket sanctions on Rusal - analysts

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The United States and European Union countries are unlikely to impose blanket sanctions on Rusal if Russia invades Ukraine as that would exacerbate aluminium shortages, propel prices to new records and damage manufacturing, analysts say. Russia has repeatedly denied it is preparing to invade Ukraine.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
CNBC

Metal prices surge on fears of supply disruption, aluminum hits record

Commodities prices surged across the board Thursday amid fears of a supply disruption after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is a key producer and exporter of not just energy, but metals and grains, too. Markets were already tight ahead of the invasion, meaning there's little ability to absorb any output cuts.
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Fighting Inflation: 5 Things To Buy Now Before Prices Go Up

A list of tried-and-true inflationary protective assets. During times of high inflation, consumer goods, investments, real estate, and fuel prices can increase significantly. The increase in the cost of living expenses is a symptom of inflation - the expansion of the money supply within our economy. Inflation can deplete your wealth, leading many people to look for alternative options to hedge against it.
BUSINESS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel Industry#China Steel#U S Steel#United States Steel#Steel Mills#Iron Range#United Steelworkers#U S Census Bureau#Aisi#American#The U S Government#Commerce#Customs#Usw International
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Vietnam
Country
Brazil
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
Fox News

Who has the better military technology: Russia or US?

If an all-out war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, as Russian forces cross the border between the two countries, Ukraine's ability to fight back will depend in large part on the quality of its military equipment, much of which comes from the U.S. The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with...
MILITARY
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
511
Followers
699
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy