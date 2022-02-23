Steelworkers, industry officials eye steel imports

Steel imports.

It’s two words never welcome on Minnesota’s Iron Range.

Repeated surges in steel imports over the past 40 years have time and again led to the layoff of thousands of steelworkers and idlings of northeastern Minnesota taconite plants.

“Historically, it goes back to the 70s,” John Arbogast, United Steelworkers (USW) staff representative in Eveleth said. “And it hurts the Iron Range.”

Full-year 2021 steel imports are projected to be about 32.6 million tons, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data.

The exact year-end total was still being finalized at MINE deadline.

At 32.6 million tons, it would be a 47.8 percent increase compared to the 22 million tons imported in 2020.

It would be also the largest import total since 2018 when tariffs and quotas were imposed.

However, it would be below levels typically seen from 2012-2018, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI).

“American steel producers remain very concerned about the level of imports,” the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) said in an email. “Previous repeated surges of unfairly-traded imports threatened the viability of the industry, and therefore our national security, and led the U.S. Government to impose the steel tariffs and quotas in 2018. The Section 232 program of tariffs and quotas worked to stabilize the industry, enabling steel producers to rehire, improve capacity utilization and make billions of dollars of new investment in the industry. However, global capacity remains high and continues to threaten a new surge of steel imports.”

As the Biden administration negotiates with several foreign countries about import levels, industry officials and the USW are again watching steel import levels.

“We watch these numbers from Commerce and the Customs folks very closely,” Tom Conway, USW international president, said in an email. “Even though there is some drift in pricing, the markets for construction, industrial and other steels remain strong. We are also anxious to see the auto industry return to pre-pandemic build numbers, including a resolution to the chip supply chain issues. The USW is in continual contact with the USTR (United States Trade Representative), the Department of Commerce and the rest of the administration with regard to the 232 tariff arrangements between the United States and the United Kingdom, Japan and others who are seeking a different deal. We are monitoring that closely and advising those agencies.”

Northeastern Minnesota’s six taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, the primary ingredient used to make steel.

Surges in steel imports impact domestic steelmakers, which in turn trickles down to the taconite plants.

In the 1980s, unfairly traded steel imports from countries such as Japan, India and Vietnam, resulted in layoffs and plant shutdowns across the Iron Range, Arbogast said.

A surge in 2014 and 2015 led to the idling of all six taconite plants.

Today, steel imports are also coming from countries such as China, Brazil, Russia, South Korea, Turkey, Germany, and Iran.

China topped the world in 2021 steel production with 1.032.8 billion tons, according to the World Steel Association.

When massive amounts of steel flow into the country, it sometimes takes time for trade action to occur.

“A lot of times, the steel gets dumped into the country and by the time we get a day in court, the damage is done and layoffs have started,” Arbogast said. “We’ve always said all we want is a fair playing field and keep it from rearing it’s ugly head.”

Steel import totals for 2021 are expected to be finalized in late February or early March by the U.S. Census Bureau.

AISI uses U.S. Census Bureau data to provide steel import estimates.

To stem a flood of unfairly traded steel imports that reached 38.1 million tons in 2017, President Donald Trump in 2018 placed a 25 percent tariff on steel imports.

The action kept steel imports at bay for several years.

However, following the global economic downtown in 2020, steelmaking and steelmakers rebounded in 2021.

Steel demand increased and steel prices rose to record highs.

Worldwide steel production reached 1.9 billion tons in 2021, according to the World Steel Association, a 3.7 percent increase compared to 2020.

American steel mills produced 86 million tons of steel in 2021, an 18 percent jump compared to 2020, according to the World Steel Association.

Levels of steel imports, domestic steel demand, domestic steel production, and steelmaking capacity, all factor into industry trends.

As demand for automobiles, trucks, appliances and energy-related products rose in 2021, so did demand for steel.

As demand rose, so did steel imports.

With demand increasing, steelmakers such as United States Steel Corp. and Nucor Corp, announced construction of new steelmaking mini mills in 2021.

U.S. Steel plans in the second quarter to break ground on a new $3 billion mini mill in Osceloa, Ark., adjacent to the company’s Big River Steel mini mill.

Nucor plans to build a new $2.7 billion mini mill in West Virginia.

Steelmakers remain optimistic about 2022.

“While the market is looking for every reason to be negative about next year, we remain positive,” David Burritt, United States Steel Corp. president and chief executive officer said during the company’s year-end earnings call. “We are optimistic 2022 demand will accelerate.

But some fear that global steelmaking overcapacity could become a problem.

The 1.95 billion tons produced worldwide in 2021 was up from 1.88 billion tons produced in 2020, even with a small reduction from China.

India, the world’s number two steel producer in 2021, increased production 17.8 percent compared to 2020; Brazil 14.7 percent; Turkey 12.7 percent, Germany 12.3 percent; Russia 6.1 percent; and South Korea 5.2 percent, according to the World Steel Association.

And it’s expected that China will ramp-up production again following the Olympics.

At home, rising interest rates in the United States, inflation, high fuel prices, microchip shortages, and ongoing supply chain issues, hold potential for an uncertain 2022.

Still, new domestic vehicle sales are projected to be 15.4 million units in 2022, a 3.4 percent increase compared to the 14.93 units sold in 2021, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA.

Microchip shortages for new vehicles are expected to continue through at least the second quarter, says NADA.

What it all means is that with multiple factors still to play out, 2022, like every year within the steel and iron ore industries, remains a wild card.

But steelworkers remain optimistic.

“We feel 2022 is going to be a good year and the auto industry will rebound and they’ll get the chip thing figured out,” Arbogast said. “We’ve got people watching it (steel imports) every day and monitoring it.”