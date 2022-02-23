ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aimer's Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Opening Song Streamed Over 90 Million Times

By Editorials
Anime News Network
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Zankyō Sanka" tops streaming chart for 6th week with over 10 million streams. Aimer is the eighth artist or group to record more than 10 million streams in a single week since Oricon began posting its charts in 2018. (The...

www.animenewsnetwork.com

ComicBook

Demon Slayer Fan Channels Nezuko's New Form in This Fierce Cosplay

From time to time, Nezuko has joined her brother in the deadly battles against the demons in Demon Slayer, but it was only in the latest arc that we were able to see the ultimate power of Tanjiro's sibling unleashed. Nearly killing the demon known as Daki, Nezuko was nearly lost to her demonic form as she came extremely close to chowing down on innocent bystanders. Now, one cosplayer has captured the monstrous transformation of the shonen sister.
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Reminds Why Gyutaro Was Season 2's Big Villain

One truly frightening Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is reminding fans why Gyutaro was such a monstrous villain! The second season of the anime might have already wrapped up its run, but fans are still loving everything that went down over the course of the series' Entertainment District arc. This phase of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series introduced fans to the first real Upper Rank demonic threats with not only the powerful demon Daki, but her even stronger older brother, Gyutaro. The fight against the two of them spanned over the course of several episodes and featured some of the biggest moments of the series yet.
Aimer
Pitchfork

Charli XCX Shares New Video for “Beg for You”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Hypes Up Doma's Season 3 Return

Demon Slayer Season Two has come to an end, but the studio behind the anime adaptation wasted little time following the season finale in confirming that a third season was currently in the works which would follow the Swordsmith Village Arc. While new heroes are set to be introduced, so to are new villains, with one Cosplayer giving us a peek at the new look for the recently introduced demon known as Doma.
ComicBook

Where to Read Demon Slayer's Manga After Season 2's Final Episode

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's second season has come to an end with the final episode of the Entertainment District arc, so now is the perfect time to jump into Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga before the third season hits! Luckily it was confirmed shortly after the Season 2 finale hit in Japan that a third season of the anime was now in the works taking on the Swordsmith Village arc of the original manga series. What is unlucky, however, was that the third season was announced without any word on when fans will be able to check it out for themselves.
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Season 2 Finally Dives Into Gyutaro and Daki's Origins

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba surprisingly dove into Daki and Gyutaro's actual origin story with the final episode of the second season! The Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series wrapped up with the newest episode of the anime, and it was confirmed that the major battle against the Upper Six demonic siblings had indeed come to an end despite that deadly looking cliffhanger from the penultimate episode. But as fans saw with the first season, it was soon revealed that these two had a lot more going on under the hood than the Demon Slayers themselves might have expected.
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Reveals Tanjiro's New Seal of Approval

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has made sure to grant Tanjiro Kamado a very important seal of approval with the final episode of the second season! Ever since he made it beyond the fight on the Mugen Train, Tanjiro had learned how wide the gap really is between not only the true Upper Rank demonic threats but with the pillars of the Demon Slaying core as well. As he is now, the strength of each of these Hashira seems far out of his grasp but as we had seen through the Entertainment District arc, that gap is no longer as wide.
thecinemaholic.com

Demon Slayer Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on Koyoharu Gotouge’s Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘ (or simply ‘Demon Slayer’) is a dark fantasy anime. The show revolves around Tanjirou Kamado, a hardworking young adult whose life takes a turn for the worse when his entire family is mercilessly slaughtered except for his sister Nezuko. Unfortunately, Nezuko has a far more dreadful fate as she is turned into a demon and left to suffer. Tanjirou vows to avenge the cruel murder of his family by killing Muzan Kibutsuji, the Demon King, and turning her sister into a human in the process. The emotional journey of a seemingly ordinary but immensely kind young adult has moved viewers worldwide.
