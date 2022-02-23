Aimer's Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Opening Song Streamed Over 90 Million Times

Based on Koyoharu Gotouge’s Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘ (or simply ‘Demon Slayer’) is a dark fantasy anime. The show revolves around Tanjirou Kamado, a hardworking young adult whose life takes a turn for the worse when his entire family is mercilessly slaughtered except for his sister Nezuko. Unfortunately, Nezuko has a far more dreadful fate as she is turned into a demon and left to suffer. Tanjirou vows to avenge the cruel murder of his family by killing Muzan Kibutsuji, the Demon King, and turning her sister into a human in the process. The emotional journey of a seemingly ordinary but immensely kind young adult has moved viewers worldwide.
