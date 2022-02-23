ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike Brings the Air Max BW Back In OG "Sport Red" Colorway

Cover picture for the articleTinker Hatfield has made many legendary sneakers, ranging from classics such as the Air Jordan III and Air Max 1 to rarities such as the Air Mag and even these GRs, the Air Max BW. Now, the pair is returning in a faithful OG colorway: “Sport...

