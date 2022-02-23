Sulfonated macrocycle helps the medicine go down

Researchers at the Yale School of Medicine published a study suggesting that nasal vaccines can provide robust immunity against COVID-19 and other similar respiratory viruses. Tianyang Mao, a fifth year doctoral immunology student at the medical school, and Benjamin Israelow, an infectious disease fellow at the medical school, are the co-first authors of the study. They work within the laboratory of Akiko Iwasaki, professor of immunobiology and molecular, cellular and developmental biology. The article was published as a pre-print on Jan. 26 and shows that, in subjects vaccinated with the Pfizer mRNA vaccine against COVID-19, the nasal vaccine elicited an immune response in the mucosal membranes of the body, which could potentially prevent the virus from infecting and replicating within a host body.

MEDICAL SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO