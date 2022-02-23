ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Sulfonated macrocycle helps the medicine go down

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists in China have developed a macrocyclic compound that can mask the bitter taste of alkaloid drugs. The water-soluble compound forms a complex with alkaloids but subsequently releases them in the digestive tract, where they can go on to exert their pharmaceutical effect. Compliance is a key issue for...

