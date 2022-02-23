Terry Golden’s ‘Art of Rave’ Welcomes In The New Year
The rise of Terry Golden’s ‘Art of Rave’ show has seen him rapidly rise to the forefront of the Dance Music radio space with just a matter of months of building the freshly minted weekly hour of the best new upfront club music from the studio of one of the...
Skindred, Will Haven, Yonaka and Dana Dentata are among the latest additions to the Download 2022 line-up. In total, 14 artists have been newly announced for this summer's event, which will be the first full staging of the festival since 2019. Red Fang, Heriot, Dirty Honey, Kid Brunswick and Bimini also feature among the new adds to the bill, which is set to be headlined by Kiss, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro.
Porridge Radio has new music that's both joyful and fearful. The title of the band's new album sums up that feeling of anxiety and thrill perfectly — it's called Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky. I'll start off this week's All Songs Considered with the song "Back To The Radio."
Tool announced a "reimagined and extended" version of their 1992 song "Opiate," along with an accompanying short film. "Opiate2" hits digital service providers on March 1, and the Blu-ray-only visual is out on March 18. The Blu-ray comes packaged in a 46-page art book including behind-the-scenes and making-of photos, along...
NEW YORK (AP) — Betty Davis, a bold and pioneering funk singer, model, and songwriter of the 1960s and '70s who was credited with inspiring then-husband Miles Davis' landmark fusion of jazz and more contemporary sounds, has died. She was 77. The Associated Press reported that she passed away...
Wolf Van Halen once went to his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, for his opinion about joining another rock band. “That was a funny thing. I was hanging out in New Jersey with my friends from Sevendust while they were recording ‘Black Out the Sun’ and I got a call from Mark Tremonti,” Wolf said in a recent interview. “They didn’t have a bass player and heard that I was in New Jersey and they were in New York. He asked ‘Hey, do you wanna come on tour?’ I [hung] up and called my dad and I was like ‘Hey pop, is it cool if I do this?’ He was like ‘Yeah, go do it. It will be a good time.’”
Bing Crosby is one of the most lovable actors and singers of his time. The famous blue-eyed guy who gave an emotional performance of “White Christmas” in “Holiday Inn” starred in dozens of films and recorded over 100 albums. However, as another young star rose to fame, Crosby had some negative opinions.
Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The late Screaming Trees frontman was a prolific musician with a voice for the ages. We chart the legendary singer’s collaborations with celebrated guitar players, including Josh Homme, Kurt Cobain, Slash and many more. Even in a city of era-defining voices, Mark Lanegan was a singular talent. In many...
Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
When it comes to country singer-songwriters Dolly Parton and Keith Urban, it’s a mutual admiration society. Urban shared a clip to his Instagram on Friday (Feb. 4) from a recent Parton interview with Good Morning America, where she is asked who she would most like to bake a cake and sing a duet with.
A beloved member of Karen Laine's family is on the mend after undergoing a surgical procedure. The Good Bones star revealed in a Tuesday, Feb. 22 Instagram post that her family dog Adelle, whom she sweetly referred to as her "little fluffernutter," had "her rear knees surgically repaired" that morning and was now recovering.
Gerrard died Thursday and had been under hospice care amid a battle with cancer, publicist Bill Carpenter told The Hollywood Reporter. “Our dear brother Donny passed away early this morning at home, peacefully, surrounded by family,” said Adam Ayers from Red Light Management in a statement released Thursday.More from The Hollywood ReporterSyl Johnson, Chicago Soul and Blues Artist, Dies at 85Julian Fowles, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 76Lata Mangeshkar, Singer Known as the "Nightingale of India," Dies at 92
Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
Metallica’s first-ever recording, “Hit the Lights,” will be available on vinyl for the first time since 1984 this spring. Record label Metal Blade will reissue its seminal Metal Massacre compilation — which contained “Hit the Lights” — to mark its 40th anniversary, April 22.
Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia.
Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and The Player.
