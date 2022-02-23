ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte County parents arrested after child found wandering street alone

By Megan Myers
 2 days ago
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – Two Charlotte County parents were arrested after deputies said their child was found roaming the street near a towing business on Monday. At the time, the young girl was only wearing a dirty diaper.

When deputies searched Jacqueline Wells and Christian Zubers’ home, they found cigarettes, a box cutter on the floor, stale food and meth in the bathroom.

Neighbors said they believe the little girl is autistic. Deputies said she is around four to six years old.

People who live near the couple said this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. One man said the little girl ran through his yard and into the yard across the street in August.

“She just looked homeless,” said Troy Mccloed, neighbor.

Mccloed said the little girl wasn’t wearing any clothes at the time and it looked like she was in need of help.

“It was very sad I have a son I’ve raised myself,” said Mccloed.

Both Wells and Zubers are facing charges for child neglect. Deputies said the little girl is staying with her grandmother.

