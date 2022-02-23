Conesus Lake ice jam causes flooding, local response hindered by DEC

Crews on Conesus Lake are having a tough time combatting ice jam flooding due to restrictions from New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

Despite Livingston County residents reporting flooding on their properties, a protected nesting site of two bald eagles downstream is preventing a swift response from local authorities, according to News10 NBC.

Conesus Town Supervisor Donald Webster said the Livingston County Highway Department attempted to remove the ice jam but was prevented from doing so by the DEC.

Webster said he will be meeting with Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes and State Sen. George Borrello this week to discuss the best course of action for protecting the bald eagles and local homeowners.

For now, the Conesus Lake Fire Department is working to mitigate flood damage and help residents pump water from their properties

