ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

February 23rd AM: starting cold and staying that way

KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=441vao_0eMXMK0000

The day will start of with low temperatures below 0° and winds still over 10 mph. This is a problem because it will make wind chills in the area drop to 20’s and 30’s below 0 for the morning hence why a wind chill advisory and warning are in effect through the area. It’s going to remain cold as we go through the day with winds not settling and temperatures that struggle to rise to the low 10’s for highs. Sunshine will be few and far between as clouds are still present in the area, so probably a good day to avoid going outside if possible.

The evening has clouds and temperatures that will drop a little less, but more importantly winds drop under 10 mph helping to make wind chills not feel as bad.

More cold weather for tomorrow along with persisting snow chances for the area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KCAU 9 News

Iowa Girl Scout troop robbed while selling cookies

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Joining the Girl Scouts Troop 709 in Carlisle has already been impactful for Marah Pearce, Madison Williams, and Abby Hugen. “A whole bunch of my friends are from Girl Scouts and that’s how I met them,” said Abby who is nine-years-old. Ten-year-old Marah Pearce says they’ve learned life lessons at […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy