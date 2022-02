Whoa! Easy there, big fella. Those were not quite the words used at the parliamentary Treasury Select Committee on Wednesday when four members of the Bank of England’s monetary policy panel gave testimony. But that was the message they wished to send to calm expectations of rates rising as high as 2% this year. It’s having some effect. However, such is the distrust built up by the BOE that the message is going to need a lot of repeating, especially with so little evidence inflation is peaking.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO