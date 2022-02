Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL in the offseason after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from their Divisional Round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. However, this may not be quite be the closing of a chapter. PFT Live's Mike Florio said he would not be surprised if Brady returns, but not to the Bucs. Florio also said that he would not be shocked if Brady returned to the NFL to play for his childhood team: the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers were rumored to be Brady's first choice in free agency after leaving the New England Patriots, but went with Jimmy Garoppolo instead. Nick Wright explains why he does not take the rumors seriously.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO