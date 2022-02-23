ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Romelu Lukaku is Tired 'Both Mentally and Physically'

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that striker Romelu Lukaku is tired 'both mentally and physically'.

The Blues man was dropped from the starting XI for their Champions League tie against Lille on Tuesday, in which they won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz replaced him as the striker, with the German scoring the opener after just eight minutes into the first half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20F8Kj_0eMXKncD00
IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Speaking to the media after the game, via football.london, Tuchel revealed that Lukaku is tired after a difficult run of form for the Belgian.

"Every game is different. The focus today was on intensity and a high-speed game. It was about hard work against the ball, off the ball and have intensive teamwork. Romelu struggled in the last few games a little bit to deliver that.

"That's what I meant when I felt him a bit tired both mentally and physically.Since the Liverpool game, he started every match and there were some extra times as well. Yes, it is like this.

"Today, we went for three other players with Kai in great shape, very confident and giving a lot of work rate in high intensive metres for the team."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WyzHy_0eMXKncD00
IMAGO / NurPhoto

He also commented on whether or not the 28-year-old might start in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, where Chelsea will play Liverpool at Wembley in the hopes of winning their third trophy of the season so far.

"Yes, for the team the decision doesn't need to be made today but can be in the next four days. He (Lukaku) has every chance to play."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Thomas Tuchel
ClutchPoints

Rafael Nadal drops truth bomb on Alexander Zverev’s punishment over German’s Mexican Open outburst

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev absolutely lost Wednesday in the Mexican Open, violently attacking the umpire’s chair with his racket while spouting an expletive-laden rant directed at the umpire. The shocking behavior led to the German’s dismissal from the tournament. While Zverev has since apologized for his actions, fellow tennis star Rafael Nadal fully believes that Zverev deserves the punishment.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Sinner: "Maria Sharapova is a unique person"

Jannik Sinner took a lot of risk on his debut in Dubai against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, but managed to win after having canceled three match points in the tiebreak of the second set. Certainly not an exciting performance offered by the young Italian, who made too many free mistakes in the first two halves.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Xi#German#Belgian
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Supports Decision to Move Champions League Final to Paris Amid Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Thomas Tuchel has backed UEFA's decision to move the 2022 Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. UEFA confirmed the decision to strip Russia of its hosting rights with Paris and the Stade de France in Saint-Denis confirmed as the new location for the final on May 28, where Chelsea will hope to defend their crown.
UEFA
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Andreas Christensen Makes Respectful Chelsea Decision Over Future Amid Barcelona & Bayern Munich Interest

Andreas Christensen will leave England if he decided to depart Chelsea this summer, a decision made out of respect for the Blues, according to reports. The 25-year-old is set to leave Chelsea this summer when his contract expires. No agreement has been reached with the club over an extension, despite the Blues believing a new deal had been reached last summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
958
Followers
7K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy