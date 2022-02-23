Christian Pulisic Praises Chelsea Mentality After Victory Over Lille

Chelsea goalscorer Christian Pulisic has hailed his side's mentality as they came out 2-0 victors over LOSC Lille on Tuesday night.

The American scored the second of the game after Kai Havertz' opener in the first-half to help the Blues take a two goal advantage into the second leg.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app after the match, Pulisic discussed the performance as he praised his teammates.

IMAGO / PA Images

He said: "We wanted to come out with a lot of intensity and show them what we're all about. That's what we did. What makes us really strong is we constantly press, put pressure on the opponent and we did that very well.

"I thought we started very well, had control of the game and it kind of opened up after the goal, which can happen. They have a lot of threats. We're happy with how it ended."

The USMNT captain had struggled for game time in recent weeks but an injury to Mason Mount handed him the opportunity to impress, a chance he took well with a strong defensive and offensive display, capped with a goal.

IMAGO / PA Images

A move that epitomised the 'constant press' that Pulisic spoke about saw the winger track deep into his own half to win the ball back despite a comfortable 2-0 lead in the match.

Chelsea travel to France in the reverse leg next month, but first face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, a match which Pulisic will be hoping to start.

