Christian Pulisic Praises Chelsea Mentality After Victory Over Lille

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago

Chelsea goalscorer Christian Pulisic has hailed his side's mentality as they came out 2-0 victors over LOSC Lille on Tuesday night.

The American scored the second of the game after Kai Havertz' opener in the first-half to help the Blues take a two goal advantage into the second leg.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app after the match, Pulisic discussed the performance as he praised his teammates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KGnxB_0eMXKcuE00
IMAGO / PA Images

He said: "We wanted to come out with a lot of intensity and show them what we're all about. That's what we did. What makes us really strong is we constantly press, put pressure on the opponent and we did that very well.

"I thought we started very well, had control of the game and it kind of opened up after the goal, which can happen. They have a lot of threats. We're happy with how it ended."

The USMNT captain had struggled for game time in recent weeks but an injury to Mason Mount handed him the opportunity to impress, a chance he took well with a strong defensive and offensive display, capped with a goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ExOqv_0eMXKcuE00
IMAGO / PA Images

A move that epitomised the 'constant press' that Pulisic spoke about saw the winger track deep into his own half to win the ball back despite a comfortable 2-0 lead in the match.

Chelsea travel to France in the reverse leg next month, but first face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, a match which Pulisic will be hoping to start.

Report: Andreas Christensen Makes Respectful Chelsea Decision Over Future Amid Barcelona & Bayern Munich Interest

Andreas Christensen will leave England if he decided to depart Chelsea this summer, a decision made out of respect for the Blues, according to reports. The 25-year-old is set to leave Chelsea this summer when his contract expires. No agreement has been reached with the club over an extension, despite the Blues believing a new deal had been reached last summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Supports Decision to Move Champions League Final to Paris Amid Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Thomas Tuchel has backed UEFA's decision to move the 2022 Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. UEFA confirmed the decision to strip Russia of its hosting rights with Paris and the Stade de France in Saint-Denis confirmed as the new location for the final on May 28, where Chelsea will hope to defend their crown.
UEFA
