After years of leaks, rumours and anticipation, the Steam deck has finally launched. Valve’s handheld gaming PC isn’t the first of its kind, but having tested it for the past few weeks, we can confidently say that it’s the best.Powered by the Steam online store and its enormous pre-existing catalogue of PC games, Valve’s revolutionary new console allows players to take their games library with them wherever they go, offering powerful, desktop-level performance and a streamlined, console-like experience in a portable form factor.It’s essentially a Nintendo Switch for PC games, and the ideal solution for anyone who wants to play...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 HOURS AGO