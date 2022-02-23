ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mateo Kovacic Credits Chelsea's Patience as Reason for Champions League Triumph

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

Mateo Kovacic has revealed that he believes Chelsea's patience was the reason that they lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy last season.

The Croatian was part of Thomas Tuchel's side that won the second Champions League in Chelsea's history, playing a key role last season.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Kovacic opened up on last season's triumph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3loOw4_0eMXKIRo00
IMAGO / Action Plus

Kovacic, who made his Champions League debut ten years ago, has won the trophy four times in his career but only truly as an underdog last season.

"Ten years is a long period of time, so you learn a lot," admitted Kovacic.

"I learned that you need to have a lot of patience to get to the top, and not only in football. That leads me to the Champions League games. You have to have patience and work hard in order to win the biggest trophies."

Chelsea overcame Atletico Madrid, Porto and Kovacic's former employes Real Madrid in the knockout stages before beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final to lift the trophy, a side that not many fancied before the competition started.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cwoZ2_0eMXKIRo00
IMAGO / PA Images

"I think that Chelsea were a great example. We started the tournament last season with a lot of patience without much pressure, and we ended up achieving what very few people expected – to win the Champions League. That’s a lesson I learned," Kovacic continued.

"Patience is the most important thing because, when you have that and when you work hard, you achieve the biggest things."

The midfielder will be hoping that Chelsea remain patient this season too, and can provide another upset on Europe's top stage.

Sports
