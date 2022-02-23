Florida Strawberry Festival announces new 2022 food items

The Florida Strawberry Festival is gearing up for its 2022 run, and on Tuesday organizers announced new food items and free entertainment for this year's event.

The festival starts next Thursday, March 3, and runs through March 13.

“We’re back and better than ever,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis. “Our new food items, on grounds entertainment, rides, and attractions for the 11-day event are exceptional! Our vendors and exhibitors have outdone themselves this year by offering unique and interesting food items and products - we can’t wait for you to experience all BerryFest22 has to offer!”

New free entertainers:

Brake Fail

Operating out of Sarasota, Florida, Brake Fail is an eclectic group of performers who know how to put on a show! Executive Producers, Jeff Adams, Loren Berry and Jody Luell, along with band members, Patrick Walsh, Paul Champagne, Chris Durso, Terry Fritts and “The Bracketts” on background vocals, make up the melodic rock sensation of Brake Fail. Brake Fail will be performing in the Publix Showcase Tent on Saturday, March 5 at 6 p.m.

Kirstie Kraus

Kirstie Kraus carries her thirst in her songwriting, live shows and everyday connections with other kindred spirits. The result is a perfect blend of country, funk, blues and rock because with Kirstie, there are no bounds! International Song of the Year winner Kirstie Kraus will take to the Publix Showcase Tent stage at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 7.

Branson Missouri’s The Doug Gabriel Family Show

Doug started singing at the age of two and began using his God-given talent professionally at the age of twelve. He has toured and opened for many stars like Marie Osmond, Roy Clark, Tony Orlando, Tanya Tucker, Bobby Vinton, Mel Tillis, The Gatlins, Moe Bandy, Ronnie McDowell and many more. His effortless talent, intense energy and showstopping performances will keep you coming back every time! The Doug Gabriel Family Show will be performing in the Publix Showcase Tent daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. with no 11 a.m. show on March 6 or 3 p.m. show on March 13.

Jessica Lynn Witty Featuring Chris Jones

Her award winning single “Catch Me If You Can” was Jessica’s first album recorded in 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Shortly after that, Jessica amped up the rock and gospel influences on her latest Nashville Recording “Warning Label” once again teaming up with Beaird Music Group. Now collaborating with powerhouse Chris Jones, Jessica has a fresh, contemporary take on country music with female power at the forefront! Jessica Lynn Witty and Chris Jones will be performing in the Entenmann’s Strawberry Tent daily at noon, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

New food items:

Apple Fry Sundae

Same sweet apple fries, but with an a la mode twist! Crisp Granny Smith apples layered with vanilla ice cream, strawberry compote and topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream. It tastes as good as it looks! Located at Apple Fries on West Independent.

Fried Mac & Cheese Balls

A comfort food classic everyone will enjoy! Deep-fried till golden brown, crunchy on the outside with creamy ooey-gooey macaroni and cheese on the inside-YUM! Located at Seasoned Greens near the GT Grandstand entrance.

Applewood Jack Fruit Sandwich,

Applewood BBQ jackfruit sandwiches that will fool any meat lover! The perfect vegan substitute for pulled pork. Located at Seasoned Greens near the GT Grandstand entrance.

Berry Dog

It’s a strawberry slaw dog! An all-beef hotdog topped with a strawberry-infused slaw. The combination of salty and sweet is spot on! Located at George’s Fun Food near Edwards Street west of the Parke Exhibit Building.

Buffalo Cauliflower Macaroni & Cheese Crunch Wrap

This vegan-friendly wrap is a perfect blend of carbs, veggies and buffalo goodness! Located at Seasoned Greens near the GT Grandstand entrance.

Cotton Candy, Strawberry Shortcake, Chocolate Strawberry Fudge, Brownies, Cake Pops & Cupcakes

Follow me to Sweet Treat Lane! This exhibit offers a large assortment of homemade fudge, cake pops, cupcakes, brownies and much more. Fudge varieties include: cotton candy, strawberry shortcake, chocolate strawberry, strawberry cheesecake, strawberry and chocolate. Located at Sweet Treat Lane in the Parke Exhibit Building.

Creamy Lemonade

Just the right mix of freshly squeezed lemons and sugar to make your lips pucker! This cool, creamy, dreamy lemonade delight is also available in strawberry! Located on the eastside of the TECO Expo Hall, west of the Milton E. Hull Building and south of the Entenmann’s Strawberry Tent.

Holy Macaroni

Holy Macaroni serves gourmet macaroni and cheese made to order with your choice of pasta, a three- cheese blend and an assortment of veggies, meats or seafood! For guests who can’t decide on what to build, Holy Macaroni also has award-winning combinations to choose from. Located on Edwards Street.

Strawberry Southern Comfort Sundae

A homemade sweet potato flavored hard ice cream, topped with torched marshmallows, waffle pieces, brown sugar and Applewood smoked candied bacon. The decadent dessert is drizzled with maple syrup, garnished with sliced Plant City strawberries and a pinch of Cayenne pepperWOW! Located at Polar Bear Ice Cream on East Independent near Neighborhood Village.

Strawberry Key Lime Funnel Cake

Made with a flavorful strawberry key lime funnel cake batter, the Strawberry Key Lime Funnel Cake is one for the books! Deep-fried till a bright strawberry red, lightly dusted with powdered sugar, layered with fresh sliced Florida strawberries and topped with a tart homemade key lime glaze. Located at Best Around Concessions near Candyland Warehouse north of the Entenmann’s Tent.

Strawberry Pina Colada Smoothie

A blend of strawberries, pineapples, cream of coconut and ice, topped with generous slices of pineapple and strawberries. This refreshing tropical island tasting smoothie hits the spot on a hot Festival day! Located at the Cinnamon Saloon near the southside of the Parke Exhibit Building.

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

The best of both worlds! A hefty mound of homemade macaroni and cheese with a dollop of slow-roasted pulled pork piled high, and drizzled with a sweet BBQ sauce. YUM! Located at Piggy Palace southwest of the Arthur Boring Building

