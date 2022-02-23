ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Made Up Stories, Kristen Campo, Endeavor Content arrive at The Latecomer

By Nico Franks
c21media.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, producer Kristen Campo and Endeavor Content have acquired author Jean Hanff Korelitz’s forthcoming novel to adapt as a limited series. The Latecomer is described as a darkly funny and soapy ensemble story about the complex Oppenheimer family who, after generations of harbouring secrets from each other,...

www.c21media.net

Comments / 0

Related
wonderwall.com

All the evidence Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are still a couple, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-February 2022, starting with this pair… On Feb. 21, Aaron Rodgers hinted on Instagram that he and Shailene Woodley may not have thrown in the towel after all: "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year. @shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you," he captioned a slideshow of photos. The following day, the NFL quarterback gushed about his relationship with the Emmy nominee on the Feb. 22 episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," saying, "When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work life a bonus, and it changes your perspective because you're able to not look at work as, like, a refuge. … It's been great the last two seasons to have that stability at home. … When things are good in your personal life and your relationships, your friendships, your loved ones, it allows you to just relax and be so much more grateful, I think, for the little things in life." He also claimed he recently told the actress, "I've been with you two years, won two MVPs — that's not a coincidence." When asked if Shailene "changed" or "shaped" him, Aaron replied, "Oh yeah, without a doubt. … I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night: She taught me what unconditional love looks like." According to Page Six, he went on to say that the "Big Little Lies" alum makes his life "more enjoyable and tasteful and exciting." Continued the professional football player, "When you meet your person, life just changes, and you can't possibly not be changed being around those special people that we meet." A viral clip from the interview — during which a woman can be heard laughing as Aaron speaks — floated the theory that Shailene may have even been in the same house as the football star during his chat with "The Pat McAfee Show." When the host asked Aaron about "the woman laughing in the background," he claimed "it's the TV." Suuuure… Despite all the evidence they're still a couple, it's possible, of course, that they're simply just extremely friendly exes. Adding to the confusion, E! News reported days later that on Feb. 22, Aaron and Shailene were spotted together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. "They came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together," a source told the outlet.
NFL
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Hanff Korelitz
Person
Bruna Papandrea
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Says Watching Eddie Murphy Wear Fat Suits in His Movies Made Her Sad: 'I Could Literally Cry Right Now'

Lizzo is opening up about how Eddie Murphy's role as Professor Klump in The Nutty Professor triggered a roller coaster of emotions for her -- including sadness. In a wide-ranging interview for Variety's latest cover story, the 33-year-old singer addressed the challenges of superstardom, what it was like running into Melissa McCarthy after she beat her out for the Ursula role in Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid and her new Amazon series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Endeavor Content#Latecomer#Celadon
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Joni James, popular 1950s pop singer known as ‘Queen of Hearts,’ dead at 91

Joni James, a popular 1950s pop singer who topped the charts in 1952 with “Why Don’t You Believe Me?” died Feb. 20, her son said. She was 91. James died of natural causes in a hospital in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her son, Michael Acquaviva, confirmed the death to The Washington Post but did not provide a cause of death.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NEWS10 ABC

Love Stories of the Capital Region: Match made in pandemic

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — The annual Fall Foliage Parade in North Adams is a beloved tradition for locals and visitors. This year it played an important role in our next Love Story of the Capital Region. Hope Shaw and AJ Bona found love in a hopeless place: the middle of a pandemic. Their relationship […]
NORTH ADAMS, MA
CinemaBlend

As Details Of Bob Saget’s Death Release, A Hotel Employee Recalls How He Really Made Time For The Full House Fans

The death of comedy legend Bob Saget is an event that’s still sending shockwaves through the friends, family, and fans that all felt a connection to the comedian. In recent weeks, more details about his tragic passing have been revealed, with the official cause ruled to be head trauma. It’s been a bittersweet time, as mixed in with the details of the Full House star’s last days are stories of the man’s generosity. As further details of Saget’s death are breaking, a hotel employee from his last stay has also revealed a story about the comedian's kindness to his fans.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Stars Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray Pay ‘Tribute’ to Brian Dietzen Ahead of Show’s Return

“NCIS” stars Wilmer Valderrama and Sean Murray had a special message for fans on Instagram this week. The two actors shared a short clip from on-set, hyping up viewers for the return of “NCIS” after a few weeks off the air. Season 9, Episode 13 premieres this Monday, and it’s unlike any ordinary installment. The episode marks actor Brian Dietzen’s screenwriting debut, and Murray and Valderrama are absolutely stoked on it.
TV & VIDEOS
1049 The Edge

The Not-So-Happy Story of A Hollywood Movie Made In Kalamazoo

Showbiz is the stuff dreams are made of, but it can also be the stuff nightmares are made of, too. More than a few movies have been filmed in Kalamazoo. "Kalamazoo?" came out about 15 years ago and did essentially nothing. You can't even buy it on DVD. But in the intervening years Mayim Bialik has become the biggest name in the cast, although it did have several well-known actors in it. There's a Ben Stiller movie "Flirting With Disaster", with an all-star cast (even Alan Alda and Mary Tyler Moore were in it, and it's a R-rated sex-comedy), that filmed scenes in Battle Creek and Kalamazoo, though I don't remember there being any big press about it here. But if you search "Kalamazoo" through IMDb, 118 entries show up.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Independent

Ben Stiller reveals the secret to Pete Davidson’s popularity with women

Ben Stiller has revealed why he thinks Pete Davidson is so popular with women.When the 56-year-old actor was asked on a US radio show why he thinks “these women can’t stay away from him [Davidson]” he replied that the Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian is an “incredibly sweet guy”.“He’s so personable,” Stiller added. “He’s got such charisma. He’s funny, he’s really funny, but he has become really famous.”The actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show and added that he thinks Davidson is a guy who “really loves to work” and “who cares about going to work”.Stiller continued: “And that’s how...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Feels Sherri Shepherd's Show Announcement Is A 'Slap In The Face' As The Former Talk Show Host Works On Multi-Million Dollar Podcast Deal: Source

Wendy Williams is working through a lot of tough emotions after the bombshell cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show, but rumors are swirling that the ailing former host may already have a new show in the works. It was announced on Tuesday, February 22, that Williams' daytime chat fest slot...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy