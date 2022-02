Elwood City's favorite citizen, Arthur Read, has done a lot of growing up — emotionally if not physically — during his 25-year-run as one of PBS's most popular cartoon characters. For his farewell episode, the eternally 8-year-old aardvark is about to visit all-new territory: adulthood. Premiering on Feb. 21, the series finale, "All Grown Up," will flash-forward in time and reveal what Arthur and his pals are up to as working grown-ups.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO