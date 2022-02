In today’s digital era, the departed will be survived by their electronic footprints, such as iPhone photo albums, Spotify playlists — and cryptocurrency wallets. Whether you have $100 in your crypto wallet or you keep a lifetime’s worth of crypto savings stowed offline in cold storage, you should have a plan to help your next of kin access the money in case you die. An unknown amount of Bitcoin — which has max of 21 million coins — is likely already lost forever, thanks to early buyers who have died without a clear plan for succession and handing off their digital assets.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO