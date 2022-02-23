ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Canal+ and TVP among latest broadcasters to sign up MeteoHeroes

By Karolina Kaminska
c21media.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanal+ in France and TVP in Poland are among the latest broadcasters to acquire environment-themed kids’ series MeteoHeroes from European producer and distributor Mondo TV. Canal+ has picked up...

www.c21media.net

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge NATO tank convoy headed to Russian border country

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. A massive convoy of British troops entered the NATO-allied nation of Estonia, which borders Russia, on Friday. Drone footage captured along a roadway in Estonia showed the line of military transport vehicles hauling tanks,...
MILITARY
The Independent

France intercepts Russia-bound cargo ship ‘Baltic Leader’ in the English Channel and ‘escorts’ it to Boulogne

The French navy has intercepted a Russian cargo ship in the English Channel that was bound for Saint Petersburg, the BBC has reported.French officials told the broadcaster that the ship was intercepted according to with new European Union sanctions imposed on Russian entities and individuals after Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.The ship, named ‘Baltic Leader’, has been redirected and “escorted” to a port in Boulogne-Sur-Mer, the BBC added citing an unnamed official.The 22-year-old vessel was scheduled to reach St Petersburg on 3 March, according to a cargo ship tracking website, after having set said from Rouen in the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canal#Tvp Abc#Canada#Tvp#Meteoheroes#European#Mondo Tv#Fta#Abc#Turkish#Channel 5#Italian
Reuters

Refugees flee across EU borders as Ukrainian fighting intensifies

MEDYKA, Poland/BEREGSURANY, Hungary, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued to pour across its western borders on Saturday, with around 100,000 reaching Poland in two days, finding temporary sanctuary in sports halls and train stations. As Russian forces launched coordinated cruise missile and artillery strikes on...
POLITICS
Reuters

France's Macron reiterates support to Georgia, Moldova

PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has told the presidents of Georgia and Moldova, neighbours of Ukraine in Europe's east, that France would support them "against any tension or destabilisation attempt," the Elysee palace said on Saturday. "We stand with Moldova and Georgia to defend their sovereignty...
POLITICS
The Independent

Iceland says it wants ‘as many people as possible’ to catch Covid after lifting all restrictions

Iceland’s health ministry has said it wants “as many people as possible” to be infected with the coronavirus to achieve “widespread societal resistance”. The comments come as the nation prepares to lift all of its remaining Covid-19 restrictions on Friday, including a 200-person indoor gathering limit and restricted opening hours for bars. “Widespread societal resistance to Covid-19 is the main route out of the epidemic,” the health ministry said in a statement, citing infectious disease authorities.It added that to achieve widespread societal resistance, which is also referred to as “herd immunity”, “as many people as possible needed to be infected...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Meghan Markle news latest – Prince Harry & Duchess mocked for breaking silence on Ukraine with ‘breathtaking arrogance’

MEGHAN Markle and Harry have been mocked on social media after releasing a statement condemning Vladimir Putin's invasion on Ukraine. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote on the website of their Archewell charity: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy