Canal+ and TVP among latest broadcasters to sign up MeteoHeroes

Iceland’s health ministry has said it wants “as many people as possible” to be infected with the coronavirus to achieve “widespread societal resistance”. The comments come as the nation prepares to lift all of its remaining Covid-19 restrictions on Friday, including a 200-person indoor gathering limit and restricted opening hours for bars. “Widespread societal resistance to Covid-19 is the main route out of the epidemic,” the health ministry said in a statement, citing infectious disease authorities.It added that to achieve widespread societal resistance, which is also referred to as “herd immunity”, “as many people as possible needed to be infected...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO